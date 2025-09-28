Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the Portuguese championship will take place on Monday at the Municipal de Arouca stadium, where the local club will host the season leaders, Porto. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Vasco Seabra's team breathed new life into their campaign after a gutsy comeback win over Nacional (2-1), snapping a four-game winless streak. The character shown in the closing stages, especially with an 89th-minute goal, could provide a boost for a side that had managed just one win in six rounds before that.

However, Arouca's main problem remains their shaky defense: 14 goals conceded, the worst record in the league alongside bottom club AFS. While their attack can surprise at times—Trezza and Nandin create chances—every match becomes a survival challenge for Arouca. And it's hard to see their back line holding out against Porto's ultra-organized approach without further breakdowns.

The Dragons continue their impressive start to the season—six wins from six Primeira matches and a dramatic victory over Salzburg in the Europa League midweek. Francesco Farioli's men are backed by hard stats: the league's best defense (just 1 goal conceded) and the second most prolific attack (15 goals scored).

Despite some fatigue from European competition, Porto remain a points machine. Even with forced rotation, as seen in the 3-0 win over Rio Ave, the team maintains its pace and efficiency. In last season's meetings with Arouca—4-0 and 2-0—the Dragons left no chance for their rivals. Porto's current form only increases the likelihood of a repeat scenario.

Probable lineups

Arouca : Valido, Esgaio, Rocha, Popovic, Dante; Fukui, Simao; Nandin, Li, Juahra; Trezza

: Valido, Esgaio, Rocha, Popovic, Dante; Fukui, Simao; Nandin, Li, Juahra; Trezza Porto: Costa; Fernandes, Kiwior, Bednarek, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, Agehova, Sainz

Match facts and head-to-head

Porto beat Arouca in both games last season with an aggregate score of 6-0

Arouca have conceded the most in the Primeira—14 goals in 6 rounds

Porto have won 7 straight matches in all competitions

Prediction

Despite Arouca's heroics in the last round, Porto's class and form are on a different level right now. Even with potential fatigue after European fixtures, the Dragons keep up their high tempo and make the most of their chances. Against the league's weakest defense, the visitors are likely to secure another clean-sheet victory.