One of the fixtures of Serie A's Matchday 5 will take place on Monday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where the local side Genoa hosts Lazio. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Patrick Vieira’s team continues to struggle at the start of the season, remaining winless after four rounds. In their last outing, the Genoese lost to Bologna (1-2), conceding more than one goal for the first time. At the same time, Genoa’s attacking woes are still clear—just two goals in four games, and none at home so far.

The situation at their own Luigi Ferraris is even worse: five consecutive Serie A home matches without a win, including four defeats. Even with creative players in the squad, the team often plays too academically and predictably, especially when trying to break down set defenses. Don’t expect a goal fest from Genoa just yet.

Lazio aren’t impressing either, and their defeat in the Rome derby to Roma (0-1) marked their fourth loss in the last five rounds. In every defeat, Maurizio Sarri’s side not only lost but also failed to score. Their defense is inconsistent: just one clean sheet in seven rounds, though they are traditionally organized and tactically disciplined away from home.

It’s worth noting that in recent away matches, the Romans have held firm at the back: only three times in their last 11 away games have they conceded more than a single goal. This team knows how to keep things tight, especially against opponents struggling for goals. The match against Genoa is exactly the kind of fixture where a single goal could decide everything.

Probable lineups

Genoa : Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Estigarribia, Vasquez, Martin, Vitinha, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Masini, Ellertsson, Colombo

: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Estigarribia, Vasquez, Martin, Vitinha, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Masini, Ellertsson, Colombo Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares, Cataldi, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Pedro, Dia, Zaccagni

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last 4 head-to-head meetings in Genoa, Genoa have scored only two goals against Lazio

In 6 of Lazio’s last 7 away matches, at least one team failed to score

Genoa are winless at home in Serie A for 5 consecutive matches

Prediction

Both teams are currently struggling in attack, especially the hosts, who have yet to score at home this season. Lazio are inconsistent, but know how to play compactly on the road, especially against sides with low attacking output. Don’t expect an open game in Genoa.