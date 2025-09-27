Prediction on game Parma Calcio 1913 Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's fifth round will take place on Monday at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, where the local side Parma will host Torino. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Parma’s return to the top flight has been far from smooth: after four rounds, Carlos Cuesta’s team is yet to win and has scored just one goal. In their most recent fixture against Cremonese (0-0), they once again failed to break down the opponent’s defense, despite having some territorial advantage. The attack still lacks structure and a decisive final pass—only one goal in four games, and that came at home.

However, at the Ennio Tardini, Parma shows resilience: just one defeat in their last seven Serie A home matches. Here, the team plays compactly, with a dense midfield block, often forcing opponents into a scrappy contest where any mistake can be costly. While their scoring is lacking, the defensive discipline remains intact.

Torino, meanwhile, were dismantled by Atalanta (0-3) at home in the last round, exposing once again the structural issues under Marco Baroni. The defense looks especially vulnerable against quick counterattacks—with three goals conceded in both of their defeats this season. Their attack isn’t faring much better: only one goal scored in four rounds, and that came against a clear underdog.

Torino struggle on the road: 6 losses in their last 7 Serie A away games—these aren’t just numbers, they’re a warning sign. Problems with building positional attacks, poor conversion rate, and the lack of an on-field leader are all taking their toll. Still, in tight encounters like this one against Parma, the team often opts for pragmatism, relying on set pieces and defensive endurance.

Probable lineups

Parma : Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Del Prato, Almqvist, Keita, Bernabé, Sorensen, Valeri, Pellegrino, Cutrone

: Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Del Prato, Almqvist, Keita, Bernabé, Sorensen, Valeri, Pellegrino, Cutrone Torino: Israel, Maripán, Coco, Ismajli, Biraghi, Lazaro, Ilić, Vlašić, Asllani, Aboukhlal, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

Under 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of the last 5 meetings between these teams

Both teams have scored just 2 goals combined in 4 rounds this season

Parma have lost only 1 of their last 7 home Serie A matches

Prediction

Given both teams’ struggles in attack and the stats from their recent encounters, this match is unlikely to be high-scoring. Parma traditionally play organized football at home and rarely give opponents much space. Torino are still searching for their best form and remain inconsistent away. The bet “1X and under 3.5 goals” looks like a solid pick.