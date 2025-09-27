RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Parma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 September 2025

Parma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Torino prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 29 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Parma, Stadio Ennio Tardini
Torino Torino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Parma Calcio 1913 Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's fifth round will take place on Monday at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, where the local side Parma will host Torino. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Parma’s return to the top flight has been far from smooth: after four rounds, Carlos Cuesta’s team is yet to win and has scored just one goal. In their most recent fixture against Cremonese (0-0), they once again failed to break down the opponent’s defense, despite having some territorial advantage. The attack still lacks structure and a decisive final pass—only one goal in four games, and that came at home.

However, at the Ennio Tardini, Parma shows resilience: just one defeat in their last seven Serie A home matches. Here, the team plays compactly, with a dense midfield block, often forcing opponents into a scrappy contest where any mistake can be costly. While their scoring is lacking, the defensive discipline remains intact.

Torino, meanwhile, were dismantled by Atalanta (0-3) at home in the last round, exposing once again the structural issues under Marco Baroni. The defense looks especially vulnerable against quick counterattacks—with three goals conceded in both of their defeats this season. Their attack isn’t faring much better: only one goal scored in four rounds, and that came against a clear underdog.

Torino struggle on the road: 6 losses in their last 7 Serie A away games—these aren’t just numbers, they’re a warning sign. Problems with building positional attacks, poor conversion rate, and the lack of an on-field leader are all taking their toll. Still, in tight encounters like this one against Parma, the team often opts for pragmatism, relying on set pieces and defensive endurance.

Probable lineups

  • Parma: Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Del Prato, Almqvist, Keita, Bernabé, Sorensen, Valeri, Pellegrino, Cutrone
  • Torino: Israel, Maripán, Coco, Ismajli, Biraghi, Lazaro, Ilić, Vlašić, Asllani, Aboukhlal, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Under 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of the last 5 meetings between these teams
  • Both teams have scored just 2 goals combined in 4 rounds this season
  • Parma have lost only 1 of their last 7 home Serie A matches

Prediction

Given both teams’ struggles in attack and the stats from their recent encounters, this match is unlikely to be high-scoring. Parma traditionally play organized football at home and rarely give opponents much space. Torino are still searching for their best form and remain inconsistent away. The bet “1X and under 3.5 goals” looks like a solid pick.

Prediction on game Parma Calcio 1913 Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bulgaria vs Italy prediction Volleyball World Championship 28 sep 2025, 06:30 Bulgaria vs Italy. Prediction and bet for the match on September 28, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.6 Italy Recommended 1xBet
Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 28 sep 2025, 06:30 Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 28 September 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.65 Udinese Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 28 sep 2025, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.88 Sevilla Bet now Mostbet
Nice vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France 28 sep 2025, 09:00 Nice - Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Nice Odds: 1.6 Paris FC Recommended Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 28 sep 2025, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.639 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.6 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Modern Sport FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 28 sep 2025, 10:00 Modern Sport vs Pharco. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025 Modern Sport FC Odds: 1.85 Pharco FC Recommended Melbet
Angers vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 28 sep 2025, 11:15 Angers vs Brest: Can Angers break their winless streak? Angers Odds: 1.51 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France 28 sep 2025, 11:15 Rennes vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.6 Lyon Bet now Mostbet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France 28 sep 2025, 11:15 Lille vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.71 Lyon Recommended Mostbet
Metz vs Le Havre prediction Ligue 1 France 28 sep 2025, 11:15 Metz vs Le Havre. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025 Metz Odds: 2 Le Havre Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 sep 2025, 11:30 Cologne vs Stuttgart: Can Stuttgart extend their winning streak? FC Koln Odds: 1.79 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores