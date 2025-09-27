Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the CAF Champions League qualification semi-final clashes will take place on Sunday at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, where local giants Al-Hilal host South Sudan's Jamus. Here’s a bet suggestion for this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Al-Hilal isn’t just the flagship of Sudanese football—it’s a true footballing civilization, one that has weathered war and endured years of drought on the international stage. The Omdurman-based side, accustomed to dictating terms in the domestic league, managed not only to adapt to life in exile but also made a triumphant statement in Mauritania by halting Nouadhibou’s dominance—even if only as an “honorary champion.”

Nevertheless, the team has once again earned a shot at international competition. As part of their Champions League preparations, Al-Hilal took part in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, reaching the final but falling 1-2 to Singida Black Stars. In the first leg against Jamus, the favorites surprisingly stumbled, managing only a 0-0 draw, but the situation remains firmly in their control.

As for Jamus, the South Sudanese club only made their top-flight debut last season, but under Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo, they captured the South Sudan Premier League title.

It’s worth noting that last year, Jamus played their first-ever international matches, but things didn’t go as planned. Jamus had nothing to offer against Stade Tunisien, losing 0-1 at home and being soundly beaten 0-4 away. In their first match against Al-Hilal, they managed to keep a clean sheet and hold on for a 0-0 draw, but now face a tough away challenge.

Probable lineups

Al-Hilal : Abushren, Abaker, Diav, Diouf, Claude, Kole, Flomo, Kanan, Omer, Akire, Benzitoun

: Abushren, Abaker, Diav, Diouf, Claude, Kole, Flomo, Kanan, Omer, Akire, Benzitoun Jamus: Mavit, Laku, Taban, Bawak, Hakim Victor, Tong, Mvuikure, Subek, Mengar, Ezibon, Paulino

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never played each other before

In 4 out of 5 Al-Hilal matches, the “Both teams to score” bet has hit

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet landed in two of Al-Hilal’s last five matches

Prediction

The favorite is clear, but Al-Hilal already slipped up in the first leg. A major upset is unlikely. Back on home soil, the favorites should claim victory, though it likely won’t be a blowout. Our bet for this match: Total goals under 3.5.