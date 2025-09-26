Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 7 will take place on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium Lluís Companys in Barcelona, where local giants Barcelona host Real Sociedad. Here’s a bet with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

The Catalan side are cruising through the current season, maintaining their status as one of only three unbeaten teams in La Liga. Their victory over Oviedo last matchday marked their sixth win in seven opening games, and in six of those matches, Barça found the net at least three times.

Under Flick, Barcelona have been relentless in attack, leading the league in goals scored, and they keep gaining momentum despite some injury setbacks. On home soil, the Catalans have demolished two opponents, winning both matches by a combined score of 9-0. Even without Ter Stegen and Gavi, Barcelona are showing impressive movement, creativity in midfield, and clinical finishing.

The San Sebastián outfit finally clinched their first win of the season, edging Mallorca 1-0 and snapping a six-game winless streak in La Liga. However, that victory came at home, and their away form remains shaky — seven matches without a win, including five defeats.

Moreover, Real Sociedad have now conceded in 14 consecutive La Liga away games. Despite boasting quality attacking talent, their defensive organization on the road is a real concern, making this trip to Barcelona particularly daunting. The head-to-head record is also stacked against them, especially in Barcelona, where Real Sociedad have lost 26 of their last 27 visits.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Garcia, E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsí, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford, Torres

: Garcia, E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsí, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford, Torres Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Ćaleta-Car, Zubeldia, Gomez, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have won 26 of their last 27 home matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Barcelona have scored at least three goals in six of their seven La Liga games this season.

Real Sociedad have conceded in 14 consecutive La Liga away games.

Prediction

Given Barcelona’s red-hot form, their stellar home record, and the visitors’ persistent defensive woes away from home, all signs point to a comfortable win for the hosts. Our pick: Barcelona to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.80.