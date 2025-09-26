RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 28 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 7 will take place on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium Lluís Companys in Barcelona, where local giants Barcelona host Real Sociedad. Here’s a bet with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

The Catalan side are cruising through the current season, maintaining their status as one of only three unbeaten teams in La Liga. Their victory over Oviedo last matchday marked their sixth win in seven opening games, and in six of those matches, Barça found the net at least three times.

Under Flick, Barcelona have been relentless in attack, leading the league in goals scored, and they keep gaining momentum despite some injury setbacks. On home soil, the Catalans have demolished two opponents, winning both matches by a combined score of 9-0. Even without Ter Stegen and Gavi, Barcelona are showing impressive movement, creativity in midfield, and clinical finishing.

The San Sebastián outfit finally clinched their first win of the season, edging Mallorca 1-0 and snapping a six-game winless streak in La Liga. However, that victory came at home, and their away form remains shaky — seven matches without a win, including five defeats.

Moreover, Real Sociedad have now conceded in 14 consecutive La Liga away games. Despite boasting quality attacking talent, their defensive organization on the road is a real concern, making this trip to Barcelona particularly daunting. The head-to-head record is also stacked against them, especially in Barcelona, where Real Sociedad have lost 26 of their last 27 visits.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Garcia, E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsí, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford, Torres
  • Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Ćaleta-Car, Zubeldia, Gomez, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Barcelona have won 26 of their last 27 home matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga.
  • Barcelona have scored at least three goals in six of their seven La Liga games this season.
  • Real Sociedad have conceded in 14 consecutive La Liga away games.

Prediction

Given Barcelona’s red-hot form, their stellar home record, and the visitors’ persistent defensive woes away from home, all signs point to a comfortable win for the hosts. Our pick: Barcelona to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: will Borussia extend their unbeaten run? Mainz 05 Odds: 2.1 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.7 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.87 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
ZED FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 ZED vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Mostbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 10:15 Atletico vs Real Madrid: Who will come out on top in the Madrid derby? Atletico Madrid Odds: 3.67 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Lorient vs Monaco prediction Ligue 1 France 27 sep 2025, 11:00 Lorient vs Monaco: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 27, 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.65 Monaco Recommended Mostbet
Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 12:30 Nottingham – Sunderland: Can Nottingham secure victory under their new manager? Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.84 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
Al Masry SC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Petrojet: can Petrojet break their winless streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.7 Petrojet Bet now Mostbet
Toulouse vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 27 sep 2025, 13:00 Toulouse vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Nantes Recommended Melbet
Tottenham vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 15:00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton: will Tottenham extend their unbeaten run? Tottenham Odds: 1.5 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 27 sep 2025, 15:05 PSG vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 27.09.2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.95 Auxerre Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores