One of the headline fixtures of La Liga’s Matchday 7 takes place this Sunday at the Estadio Campo de Vallecas in Madrid, as Rayo Vallecano host Sevilla. Here’s my match prediction with an intriguing bet and solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Madrid side continues to struggle in La Liga — Rayo haven’t won in five straight rounds, and last time out they lost a thrilling derby to Atlético (2-3). Despite their determination to turn things around, defensive issues persist: conceding in six consecutive matches speaks for itself.

Notably, there’s been no real progress at home — two draws at the start and just two goals scored at Campo de Vallecas. Still, the team shows plenty of character: in their last six home La Liga matches, Rayo haven’t lost, though they managed just one win. Defensive stability in front of their own fans helps them pick up points, but their attacking efficiency leaves much to be desired.

After a brief positive spell in La Liga, Sevilla suffered another setback — this time losing 1-2 to Villarreal. However, fans can take heart from their attacking displays: seven consecutive matches with goals scored and regular success on the road underline the squad’s quality going forward.

Especially impressive is their consistency away from home: Sevilla have netted exactly two goals in each of their last five away games. Defensive frailties still haunt them, but their attacking plan is clear. Against a struggling Rayo and with a strong historical H2H record, Sevilla look the more convincing side here.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano : Batalla, Balliu, Lejeune, Vertrand, Chavarría, Ratiu, López, Valentín, Pérez, Palazón, Alemán

: Batalla, Balliu, Lejeune, Vertrand, Chavarría, Ratiu, López, Valentín, Pérez, Palazón, Alemán Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Salas, Castrín, Azpilicueta, Suazo, Sow, Gudelj, Januzaj, Adams, Ejuke

Match facts and head-to-head

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 5 La Liga meetings with Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to win in their last 6 La Liga matches.

6 of Sevilla’s last 7 league games have seen at least three goals scored.

Prediction

Given Rayo’s struggles and Sevilla’s confident away form, backing the visitors looks like a smart play. The hosts are prone to defensive lapses and almost always concede, while Sevilla consistently take their chances. With the home side’s poor run and Sevilla’s favorable matchup, I expect the visitors to at least avoid defeat — so my pick is "Sevilla double chance" at 1.88.