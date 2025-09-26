Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 5 will take place this Sunday at the iconic San Siro, where hosts AC Milan will welcome league leaders Napoli. We’re offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Milan convincingly dispatched Udinese in the previous round, securing a clean 3-0 away victory. That’s now seven wins from their last nine Serie A outings, and what’s most impressive is their rock-solid defense — the Rossoneri haven’t conceded in three straight matches. Despite these strong results, Massimiliano Allegri’s side remains pragmatic in attack — scoring just 1-2 goals per game, without any wild shootouts.

At home, Milan have been consistent: unbeaten in 13 of their last 16 league fixtures at San Siro, though draws are common. Goal-fests are rare — only five times in their last 14 home matches have they scored more than once.

Napoli, meanwhile, are flawless in the league so far and are showing formidable form, especially up front. Their 3-2 victory over Pisa marked a fifth consecutive Serie A win, and for the first time since 2023, they’ve scored more than two goals in back-to-back games. With 12 points, the Partenopei sit atop the table, and their attacking flair is underpinned by a solid backline.

Antonio Conte’s side is also thriving on the road: unbeaten in seven away matches, and they’ve kept clean sheets in five of those. Napoli’s away games tend to be tight affairs: in six of their last seven, no more than two goals have been scored. Against Milan at San Siro, Napoli have a strong recent record — six clean sheets in their last ten visits.

Probable lineups

Milan : Terracciano, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Estupiñán, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Jiménez

: Terracciano, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Estupiñán, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Jiménez Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Olivera, Spinazzola, Politano, De Bruyne, Gilmour, Elmas, McTominay, Højlund

Match facts and head-to-head

Milan have scored more than one goal in just 5 of their last 14 Serie A home matches

Napoli have kept clean sheets in 5 of their last 7 away league games

In 6 of the last 10 San Siro meetings, Napoli have shut out Milan

Prediction

Both sides are defensively sound and rarely play open, high-risk football in their head-to-heads. Given Napoli’s current away form and Milan’s struggles to score at home, the logical bet is on Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77.