One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 6 will take place on Sunday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the local side Newcastle United will host London’s Arsenal. We suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds look favorable for success.

Match preview

Newcastle played out a goalless draw away at Bournemouth in the previous round (0-0). The Magpies are now unbeaten in three consecutive matches (1 win, 2 draws) and have impressively kept their net untouched during this stretch. However, their attacking output is lacking — just 3 goals in 5 rounds, with only Aston Villa scoring fewer.

At home, Newcastle remain solid: 7 wins in their last 9 Premier League matches at St. James’ Park. Their defense is particularly reliable — Newcastle have conceded more than one goal in just 1 of their last 8 home games. Currently sitting 13th, the team is building its play around defensive solidity.

Arsenal came from behind to snatch a draw against Manchester City in their last outing (1-1), levelling the score in the dying seconds. Over five rounds, the Gunners have conceded just twice — tied with Newcastle for the league's best defensive record. Prior to the City draw, Arsenal had won three straight, collecting a total of 10 points, which sees them in second place in the standings.

On the road, Arsenal remain a formidable force — just 1 defeat in their last 16 Premier League away games. Still, their attacking stats are modest: in 5 of their last 7 away fixtures, they’ve scored exactly 1 or 2 goals. Fans are expecting another calculated, well-organized performance from Arteta’s men.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Pope, Thiaw, Livramento, Hall, Burn, Botman, Murphy, Miley, Tonali, Willock, Woltemade

: Pope, Thiaw, Livramento, Hall, Burn, Botman, Murphy, Miley, Tonali, Willock, Woltemade Arsenal: Raya, Magalhães, Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Martinelli, Gyökeres

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last 6 Premier League matches at Newcastle’s ground, no more than two goals have been scored

Newcastle have kept clean sheets in their last three matches

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League away games

Prediction

Both teams have shown defensive solidity but have struggled to create chances. Given Newcastle’s current form and Arsenal’s pragmatic approach, we’re likely in for a cautious, tactically disciplined battle. The best bet here is ‘Under 2.5 goals’ at odds of 1.77.