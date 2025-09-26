Prediction on game Lyon wont lose Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches in Ligue 1's sixth round will take place this Sunday at Roazhon Park in Rennes, where the local side Rennes will host Lens. Here’s a high-confidence bet suggestion for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Habib Beye’s team let victory slip away in their last away fixture against Nantes, squandering a 2-0 lead to finish with a 2-2 draw—their second draw of the season. Despite their attacking threat, Rennes’ defense is a major concern—eight goals conceded in five matches is their worst start defensively since the 2017/18 campaign.

Nevertheless, the Red and Blacks are on a three-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, and a win this round could secure their second consecutive home victory at Roazhon Park. Their home ground is pivotal for a team striving to get back into the European race, relying on consistent attacking output and the impressive scoring form of Lepaul and Blas.

After a painful 2-0 defeat to Lyon two weeks ago, Lens bounced back emphatically last weekend, demolishing Lille 3-0 in the northern derby. This marks the second time this season that Pierre Sage’s side have responded to a loss with a three-goal winning performance.

The Blood and Gold are gunning for a European spot: after five rounds, they’ve collected nine points and sit seventh in the table. Their away form is also notable—Lens have won 55% of their away matches in 2025, the club’s best road record in recent years. Moreover, Lens are unbeaten against Rennes in their last ten Ligue 1 encounters, and each of their past five trips to Roazhon Park has ended with points for the visitors.

Probable lineups

Rennes : Samba, Brassier, Jaquet, Rouault, Camara, Blas, Cisse, S. Fofana, Merlin, Lepaul, Embolo

: Samba, Brassier, Jaquet, Rouault, Camara, Blas, Cisse, S. Fofana, Merlin, Lepaul, Embolo Lens: Risser, Gradit, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Uldol, Thauvin, Said, R. Fofana

Match facts and head-to-head

Lens are unbeaten against Rennes in Ligue 1 for the last ten matches.

Rennes have conceded eight goals in five rounds—their worst defensive start since 2017.

Lens have won 55% of their away league matches in 2025—the club’s best away record in recent years.

Prediction

The bookmakers are treading carefully with this one, rating both teams with almost even odds. Rennes have attacking firepower but are vulnerable at the back, while Lens are adept at capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. Expect a tense contest where the visitors could make the most of the hosts’ defensive frailties.