RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Rennes vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025

Rennes vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Lyon prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 28 sep 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Lyon Lyon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lyon wont lose
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches in Ligue 1's sixth round will take place this Sunday at Roazhon Park in Rennes, where the local side Rennes will host Lens. Here’s a high-confidence bet suggestion for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Habib Beye’s team let victory slip away in their last away fixture against Nantes, squandering a 2-0 lead to finish with a 2-2 draw—their second draw of the season. Despite their attacking threat, Rennes’ defense is a major concern—eight goals conceded in five matches is their worst start defensively since the 2017/18 campaign.

Nevertheless, the Red and Blacks are on a three-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, and a win this round could secure their second consecutive home victory at Roazhon Park. Their home ground is pivotal for a team striving to get back into the European race, relying on consistent attacking output and the impressive scoring form of Lepaul and Blas.

After a painful 2-0 defeat to Lyon two weeks ago, Lens bounced back emphatically last weekend, demolishing Lille 3-0 in the northern derby. This marks the second time this season that Pierre Sage’s side have responded to a loss with a three-goal winning performance.

The Blood and Gold are gunning for a European spot: after five rounds, they’ve collected nine points and sit seventh in the table. Their away form is also notable—Lens have won 55% of their away matches in 2025, the club’s best road record in recent years. Moreover, Lens are unbeaten against Rennes in their last ten Ligue 1 encounters, and each of their past five trips to Roazhon Park has ended with points for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Rennes: Samba, Brassier, Jaquet, Rouault, Camara, Blas, Cisse, S. Fofana, Merlin, Lepaul, Embolo
  • Lens: Risser, Gradit, Baidu, Sarr, Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Uldol, Thauvin, Said, R. Fofana

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lens are unbeaten against Rennes in Ligue 1 for the last ten matches.
  • Rennes have conceded eight goals in five rounds—their worst defensive start since 2017.
  • Lens have won 55% of their away league matches in 2025—the club’s best away record in recent years.

Prediction

The bookmakers are treading carefully with this one, rating both teams with almost even odds. Rennes have attacking firepower but are vulnerable at the back, while Lens are adept at capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. Expect a tense contest where the visitors could make the most of the hosts’ defensive frailties.

Prediction on game Lyon wont lose
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Getafe vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.82 Levante Recommended 1xBet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: will Borussia extend their unbeaten run? Mainz 05 Odds: 2.1 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.7 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.87 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.2 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 ZED vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 10:15 Atletico vs Real Madrid: Who will come out on top in the Madrid derby? Atletico Madrid Odds: 3.67 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 10:15 Atletico vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now Melbet
Lorient vs Monaco prediction Ligue 1 France 27 sep 2025, 11:00 Lorient vs Monaco: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 27, 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.65 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores