One of the standout fixtures of Ligue 1’s sixth round takes place this Sunday at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, where Lille will host Lyon. We’ve picked out a bet with an enticing odds for this clash.

Match preview

After a powerful start to the season, Lille stumbled for the first time last round, suffering a heavy 0-3 defeat to Lens. It was the first time this season the “Dogues” failed to find the net, despite boasting Ligue 1’s most prolific attack in previous rounds. Returning to their home ground might help them bounce back: Lille have lost just once in their last 14 league matches at the Pierre-Mauroy.

Notably, the hosts have a knack for late drama, winning their last three home games thanks to goals after the 86th minute. A victory this round would see Lille match their best six-game league start (13 points, just like in the 2018/19 season). There’s extra motivation too — they could win their first three home matches of the campaign for the first time since 2019/20.

Lyon lost several creative attacking players during the offseason, but the coaching staff found an alternative by focusing on a rock-solid defense. Under Paulo Fonseca, “Les Gones” have kept clean sheets in five of their six official matches this season. They are particularly lethal when taking a 1-0 lead — on the last 11 occasions they’ve scored first, they’ve gone on to win every time.

In the previous round, Lyon edged out Angers 1-0, with Tessmann netting the winner. Despite a confident start, their away form remains a concern: they’ve lost seven of their last 12 away matches. However, it’s worth noting that Lyon have picked up points on each of their last five visits to the Pierre-Mauroy, including a dramatic 4-3 win in 2024.

Probable line-ups

Lille : Ozer, Mandi, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk, Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Sahraoui, Giroud

: Ozer, Mandi, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk, Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Sahraoui, Giroud Lyon: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Nyakate, Tagliafico, Tessmann, Morton, Schulz, Tolisso, Fofana, Satriano

Match facts and head-to-head

Lille could win their opening three home Ligue 1 matches for the first time since 2019/20.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last five away games against Lille.

Lille have won 87% of their matches following a defeat since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Prediction

Both teams have started the season strongly but focus on different aspects: Lille emphasize attacking firepower, while Lyon rely on defensive solidity. With home advantage and strong motivation on their side, Lille are tipped to edge out their opponents. Lyon’s injury concerns and ongoing away struggles only strengthen the case for the hosts.