One of the standout fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 5 will take place on Sunday at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, where the local side hosts Hoffenheim. My betting tip for this encounter is focused on goals, considering the current form of both teams and their Bundesliga statistics.

Match preview

In the previous round, Freiburg delivered one of their best performances of the season so far, thrashing Werder Bremen 3-0 away. This result secured a second consecutive victory and propelled them into the top half of the table, now sitting 7th with six points. Under Julian Schuster, Freiburg have extended their scoring streak in the Bundesliga to 13 matches, but their home form remains inconsistent—six defeats in their last eight matches at home.

Freiburg's home games are consistently high-scoring: at least four goals have been netted in each of their last six matches at Europa-Park. However, they struggle defensively—having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven Bundesliga home fixtures. Still, a potent attack led by Grifo and Höler helps offset their defensive shortcomings.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, failed to put up a fight against Bayern Munich in round 4, suffering a heavy 1-4 defeat at home. That loss marked their fifth defeat in the last nine Bundesliga outings and once again exposed their persistent defensive issues. Christian Ilzer's men are especially vulnerable on the road—no clean sheets in their last seven away games.

On the flip side, Hoffenheim's attack remains reliable. They've found the net in each of their last six away matches, scoring at least twice in five of those games. So despite their defensive frailties, Hoffenheim have what it takes to engage in an open, end-to-end contest, making this clash with Freiburg particularly appealing for over goals bets.

Probable lineups

Freiburg : Atubolu, Makengo, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Grifo, Adamu, Osterhage, Eggestein, Beste, Höler

: Atubolu, Makengo, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Grifo, Adamu, Osterhage, Eggestein, Beste, Höler Hoffenheim: Baumann, Bernardo, Haidary, Granach, Coufal, Toure, Burger, Avdullahu, Prass, Toure, Asllani

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in Freiburg's last 7 Bundesliga home matches

Both teams have scored in Hoffenheim's last 6 away Bundesliga games

Over 3.5 goals have been scored in 5 of Hoffenheim's last 6 away matches

Prediction

Both teams boast lively attacks but remain shaky at the back. Freiburg consistently score at home, while Hoffenheim are dangerous on the road. Expect a high-scoring affair with goals at both ends—my pick is “Over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.60.