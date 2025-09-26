Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Matchday 9 clash of the Egyptian Premier League will be held on Saturday at the Cairo Arena, where the local side Arab Contractors will take on Kahraba Ismailia. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Arab Contractors have had a poor start to the new Premier League campaign, failing to win any of their opening eight matches. The team has managed to collect just five points, which leaves them in 17th place in the standings. Offensively, Arab Contractors have struggled, scoring just two goals while conceding six.

In the previous round, Talaat Moharam’s men played away against Tala’ea El Gaish and finished with a goalless draw (0-0). Notably, Arab Contractors have now drawn three consecutive matches, which is at least a positive sign—they’ve stopped losing.

As for Kahraba Ismailia, the newly promoted side has yet to fully adapt to the top division and currently sit third from bottom in the table. However, unlike their upcoming opponents, Kahraba have managed to win at least one of their seven matches so far.

That victory came in the last round against Al-Ittihad (0-1), where Kahraba conceded possession but managed more shots on target and snatched the win thanks to a goal in the 71st minute. Before that, Riad El Saeed’s men had lost three matches in a row.

Probable lineups

Arab Contractors: Aboul Saoud, Abed, Al Qadi, Hamed, Ochaya, Kahraba, El Wahsh, Gamal, Abdo Semana, Hesham, Ojera.

Aboul Saoud, Abed, Al Qadi, Hamed, Ochaya, Kahraba, El Wahsh, Gamal, Abdo Semana, Hesham, Ojera. Kahraba Ismailia: El-Gabry, Koshary, Abuozra, El-Hashab, El-Fayoumi, Suleiman, Hani, Sheta, Maradona, Shika, Medhat

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams played twice at the beginning of 2025: Kahraba won the away fixture 1-0 and drew 1-1 at home

In the last nine matches involving Arab Contractors, the "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in three of Kahraba Ismailia’s last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give the edge to the home side, with Arab Contractors’ win priced at 2.07. We believe that this match is unlikely to feature a high number of goals. The hosts have consistently played under 2.5 goals, and it’s unlikely that trend will change in the upcoming fixture.