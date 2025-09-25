RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Toulouse vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025

Toulouse vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Nantes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Nantes Nantes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 6 will take place on Saturday at the Stadium de Toulouse, where Toulouse hosts Nantes. Here’s a prediction for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Carles Martinez’s side suffered a 0-1 away defeat to Auxerre in the previous round, despite enjoying a man advantage for more than 25 minutes. That loss marked their third consecutive Ligue 1 defeat, with two of those coming by the narrowest of margins. The season has gotten off to a rocky start, and Toulouse now risks losing four of their opening six league matches for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign.

Traditionally strong at home, the Violets are now facing some adversity: the team could suffer a second straight home defeat for the first time since spring. Still, Toulouse has shown resilience against Nantes, earning points in five of their last six head-to-head meetings; however, they haven’t managed a home win over Nantes since 2019.

Under Luis Castro, Nantes staged a dramatic comeback last round against Rennes (2-2), clawing back from 0-2 down to snatch a crucial point. That was just the third time since April the team scored more than once in a league game. However, attacking issues persist: Nantes are yet to score away from home this season, and currently sit in the relegation playoff zone.

The Canaries haven’t won on the road in four straight matches (three losses, one draw), with all defeats coming by a single goal. Nevertheless, they have a decent recent record against Toulouse away: unbeaten in their last four visits, including a 2-1 win in 2024 that proves Nantes can take points even in tough environments.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Restes, McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Donnum, Caceres, Zaur, Metalli, Hidalgo, Mari, Gboho
  • Nantes: Lopes, Amian, Awaziem, Radakovic, Cozza, Mwanga, Lahdo, Lepenant, Leroux, Abline, Mohamed

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse have lost three consecutive Ligue 1 matches, twice by a single goal.
  • Nantes have yet to score away from home in this season’s league campaign.
  • Two of the last three meetings between these teams in Toulouse ended in goalless draws.

Prediction

It’s hard to expect a high-scoring affair from these sides, both struggling to find the net. Toulouse squander chances, while Nantes have yet to score on the road. The smart bet here is on “Total Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.75.

