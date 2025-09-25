RU RU ES ES FR FR
PSG vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 27.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Auxerre Auxerre
One of the marquee fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 6 takes place this Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where local powerhouse PSG hosts Auxerre. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Parisians suffered their first defeat of the season in the previous round, falling away to fierce rivals Marseille. That setback snapped their six-game winning streak in Ligue 1 and, for the first time in 25 matches, left Luis Enrique’s side scoreless. PSG also ceded the top spot in the standings to Monaco and now must play catch-up.

On their home turf, however, PSG remain a formidable force: their scoring streak at home has reached an astonishing 35 matches. Yet, defensive lapses persist—over their last 13 home games, they've managed a clean sheet only three times. In attack, the Parisians continue to rely on the partnership of Ramos and Kvaratskhelia, with energetic support from Zaire-Emery and Hakimi down the flanks.

Christophe Pélissier’s team, after a string of defeats, managed to claim three points at home against Toulouse, snapping their losing run and climbing to 10th in the table. However, their away record remains Auxerre’s Achilles’ heel: the club has yet to earn a single point on the road this season.

Still, the team finds ways to score. Auxerre have found the net in 14 of their last 15 Ligue 1 outings and rarely leave the pitch goalless, even against the favorites. Defensive frailties persist, though—opponents regularly exploit gaps, and in the last 19 away matches, fewer than two goals were scored only twice. This promises a thrilling contest for both fans and analysts alike.

Probable lineups

  • PSG: Chevalier, Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Mendes, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia
  • Auxerre: Leon, Mensah, Sive, Sierralta, Senaya, Oppegard, Owusu, Danois, Lauder, Sinaïoko, Mara

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have scored in each of their last 35 Ligue 1 home games.
  • Auxerre have scored in 14 of their last 15 league matches.
  • In four of the last five meetings between these teams, both sides have found the net.

Prediction

PSG remain the clear favorites and are unlikely to drop points at home. However, given the Parisians’ current defensive instability, there’s every reason to believe Auxerre will get on the scoresheet.

