Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Bundesliga Germany (Round 5) 27 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Wolfsburg, Volkswagen Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Bundesliga's Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, where the local side Wolfsburg hosts RB Leipzig. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there are good chances for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Paul Simonis' team suffered a defeat away to Borussia Dortmund (0-1), ending their five-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. For the first time this season, the Wolves failed to find the net. After four rounds, they have five points and sit 12th in the table, reflecting a rather unstable start to the campaign.

The home record is particularly concerning: Wolfsburg haven't won at the Volkswagen Arena in ten consecutive matches (seven draws, three defeats). The team rarely shows attacking aggression—over the last nine home games, they've managed to score more than one goal only three times. However, their defense hasn't completely collapsed: during this same spell, they've conceded more than twice only once in six games.

Under Ole Werner, Leipzig managed to bounce back quickly after a tough 0-6 defeat to Bayern. Last round, they beat Köln 3-1, securing their third consecutive victory and climbing to third in the standings with nine points. The Red Bulls finally delivered a convincing attacking performance, netting more than two goals for the first time in a while.

However, Leipzig still struggle on the road. In nine of their last twelve away matches, they failed to win, and in seven of those nine, they didn't score at all. On the other hand, defensive solidity remains their trump card: in five of their last nine away fixtures, Leipzig kept a clean sheet. This balance between cautious defending and a modest attack defines their style away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle, Wimmer, Vinicius, Maier, Arnold, Olsen, Amoura
  • Leipzig: Gulacsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Uedraogo, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Diomande, Cardoso, Bakayoko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Wolfsburg are winless at home in the Bundesliga for ten consecutive matches.
  • Leipzig have failed to score in seven of their last nine away league games.
  • In six of Wolfsburg's last eight home matches, both teams have scored.

Prediction

Both teams are far from clinical in attack, relying more on their solid defending. Wolfsburg rarely entertain with high-scoring games at home, while Leipzig continue to struggle for goals on the road. So don't expect a goal fest in this one.

