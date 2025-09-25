Prediction on game Bayer Leverkusen Win or Draw & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.87 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 5 will take place this Saturday at the Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, where St. Pauli play host to Bayer Leverkusen. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, offering a promising pick with solid chances of success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Alexander Blessin’s side suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 0-2 away to Stuttgart. Prior to that, the Hamburg club had collected seven points from two wins, but their defensive frailties remain clear: only once in their last seven matches have they managed a clean sheet. Despite a lively start, St. Pauli still look vulnerable at the back.

Home form is also a concern: just two wins in their last ten Bundesliga outings at the Millerntor. However, their attacking line has been firing well this season — five goals in two home games — showing that the hosts have the firepower to compete up front.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, let a win slip away in their last match against Borussia Mönchengladbach (1-1), conceding in the dying minutes. As a result, Bayer have now failed to win six of their last seven Bundesliga matches, though their scoring streak remains intact: they’ve found the net in nine consecutive games. Kasper Hjulmand’s men currently sit 11th in the table with five points.

On their travels, Bayer have been rock-solid: their unbeaten away run in the Bundesliga stands at an incredible 35 matches. What’s more, they’ve scored in each of their last eight away games, hitting at least two goals in all but two of those outings. Leverkusen’s relentless attacking tempo makes them a dangerous opponent in any scenario.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli : Vasilj, Wahl, Saliakas, Dzwigala, Smith, Sands, Sinani, Fujita, Oppi, Untondji, Pereira Lage

: Vasilj, Wahl, Saliakas, Dzwigala, Smith, Sands, Sinani, Fujita, Oppi, Untondji, Pereira Lage Bayer: Flekken, Bade, Quansah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Tillman, Garcia, Vazquez, Maza, Schick, Ben-Segir

Match facts and head-to-head

St. Pauli have failed to win eight of their last ten home Bundesliga matches.

Bayer are unbeaten away from home in the league for 35 consecutive games.

In six of Bayer’s last seven away matches, both teams have scored.

Prediction

The hosts are energetic up front but prone to defensive lapses. Bayer’s remarkable away streak continues, and they keep finding the net even when results don’t always go their way. I expect Leverkusen to avoid defeat at the very least, with several goals likely on the night.