Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany (Round 5) 27 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table
Prediction on game Borussia Dortmund Win or Draw & Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.2
One of the fixtures of the Bundesliga’s Matchday 5 will take place on Saturday at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, where the local side Mainz will host Borussia Dortmund. Here’s a prediction for this clash, featuring a bet with solid chances of success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Bo Henriksen’s team finally celebrated their first win of the season, thrashing Augsburg away (4-1). This long-awaited victory ended a four-game winless streak and lifted Mainz off the bottom of the table to 13th place. It was only the second time in the last two Bundesliga seasons they managed to score more than three goals in a match—a promising sign for their attack.

However, their home record remains concerning: Mainz have failed to win any of their last seven matches at home, settling for five draws and two defeats. The team often pleases their fans with goals, but consistently concedes as well—over their last seven home fixtures, opponents have scored one or two goals in each game.

Niko Kovac’s men edged out Wolfsburg 1-0 in the previous round, extending their unbeaten Bundesliga run to 12 matches. During this streak, Dortmund have claimed ten victories and two draws, keeping three clean sheets. In the league table, the Black and Yellows sit second, just two points behind Bayern Munich.

Dortmund’s away form is also impressive: they have avoided defeat in their last six away matches, taking maximum points in four of them. Remarkably, Dortmund have scored at least twice in each of those games, underlining their attacking firepower even on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr, Caci, Amiri, Sano, Mwene, Norden, Nebel, Sieb
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mainz are winless in their last seven home Bundesliga matches.
  • Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 12 league games.
  • Both teams have scored in five of Mainz’s last seven home games.

Prediction

Mainz traditionally play aggressively at home, but their shaky defense could once again let them down. Dortmund, meanwhile, are in excellent form and continue to show clinical finishing even away from home. Given both teams’ styles, expect a high-scoring match where the favorite should avoid defeat.

