Prediction on game Augsburg Total over 1.0 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 5th round of the German championship will take place on Saturday at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, where the local side hosts Augsburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Frank Schmidt's team lost away to Hamburg (1-2) in the previous round, marking their fourth consecutive defeat at the start of the season. The team sits at the bottom of the table with zero points and boasts one of the league's weakest defenses: they've conceded at least twice in every match so far.

The problems extend to their attack—just two goals in four rounds. Heidenheim haven't won at home in six straight matches, and have managed to keep a clean sheet just once in their last 12 games at Voith-Arena. Their current form is a real concern for the fans.

Sandro Wagner's Augsburg are also struggling: last round, they suffered a heavy defeat against Mainz (1-4). That made it seven losses in their last eight Bundesliga outings. Their main weakness is the defense, which has now conceded three or more goals for the fourth time in this stretch.

Nevertheless, Augsburg have a positive to lean on: they're more confident on the road. In 9 of their last 12 away Bundesliga matches, the team avoided defeat. They also regularly find the net away from home, often scoring at least twice—a factor that could be crucial against Heidenheim's shaky back line.

Probable lineups

Heidenheim : Ramaj, Ferenbach, Mainka, Gimber, Traoré, Dorsch, Sessa, Kehrber, Conti, Ibrahimović, Kaufmann

: Ramaj, Ferenbach, Mainka, Gimber, Traoré, Dorsch, Sessa, Kehrber, Conti, Ibrahimović, Kaufmann Augsburg: Dahmen, Zeziger, Gouweleeuw, Matsima, Rexhbecaj, Rieder, Claude-Maurice, Massengo, Wolf, Saad, Kemür

Match facts and head-to-head

Heidenheim have lost all of their opening Bundesliga matches this season.

Augsburg have been defeated in seven of their last eight league games.

Both teams have scored in five of Heidenheim's last seven Bundesliga matches.

Prediction

Heidenheim remain the weakest team at the start of the season, with a defense that consistently gifts chances to opponents. Augsburg are inconsistent themselves, but their attack is more varied and capable of exploiting mistakes. The recommendation here: "Augsburg over 1.0 goals" at odds of 1.58.