Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Villarreal vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27 September 2025

Villarreal vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 27 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the marquee fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 7 will take place on Saturday at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, where the Yellow Submarine will host Athletic Bilbao. Both teams have made strong starts to the season and sit near the top of the table, promising a fiercely contested encounter. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Marcelino’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the previous round, having also beaten Osasuna by the same scoreline. Back-to-back wins have cemented Villarreal’s third place, just five points behind leaders Real Madrid. The Yellow Submarine have won four of their six opening La Liga matches, suffering their only defeat at the hands of Atletico.

Despite a lengthy injury list, the hosts remain potent in attack: Tajon Buchanan has already netted three times and emerged as the attacking leader. However, the stats against Athletic are not in Villarreal’s favor—just one win in their last 13 head-to-head meetings. Last season was also disappointing: a loss in Bilbao and a draw at home.

Ernesto Valverde’s team drew 1-1 with Girona in the last round, stretching their winless streak to four matches across all competitions. The Lions started the campaign with three straight wins over Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, and Betis, but then suffered three consecutive defeats (to Alaves, Arsenal, and Valencia). They currently have 10 points and sit fifth in the standings.

Trips to Villarreal are among the toughest challenges for the Basques. In the history of their La Liga encounters, victories here have been rare, with two of the last three meetings ending in draws. However, the return of Nico Williams from injury could revitalize their attack, and Oihan Sancet’s consistent performances continue to make him the creative linchpin.

Probable lineups

  • Villarreal: Junior, Moreno, Veiga, Marin, S. Cardona, Buchanan, Partey, Gueye, Solomon, Mikautadze, Pepe
  • Athletic: Simon, Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche, R. de Galarreta, Jaureguizar, I. Williams, Sancet, Navarro, Berenguer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Villarreal have won four of their six opening La Liga matches.
  • Athletic are winless in their last four matches across all competitions.
  • In the last 13 head-to-head meetings, Athletic have lost to Villarreal only once.

Prediction

Both teams play attacking football, but Villarreal appear more organized and clinical in taking their chances. Athletic are going through a rough patch, though they remain competitive. We believe Villarreal are closer to victory, but it’s safer to back them with a “Draw No Bet” option.

