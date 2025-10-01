RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool

"The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool

A bold statement from the striker
Football news Today, 11:08
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool https://x.com/GalatasaraySK/status/1956458668188467418

Striker Victor Osimhen delivered a sensational win for Galatasaray over Liverpool (1-0) in the Champions League. The only goal of the match came from the Nigerian forward in the 16th minute, calmly converting a penalty awarded for a foul on Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Details: After the match against Liverpool, Victor Osimhen declared that Galatasaray is the best club in the world.

"I want to congratulate the team. It was a tough opponent, but we proved we are capable of great things. For me, Galatasaray is the best club in the world. Thanks to the fans and their support, I keep getting better," Osimhen said.

This was Osimhen's first match after a three-week absence due to injury, but he emerged as the main hero of the night in Istanbul.

This victory was only the second for the Turkish giants in their last 19 Champions League group stage games, but its significance was enormous.

Recall: Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period due to injury.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Galatasaray fans Football news Today, 08:59 "I've never experienced such an atmosphere in my life" - Mohamed Salah shares his impressions after the match against Galatasaray
Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period Football news Today, 05:09 A night of setbacks! Liverpool could lose Hugo Ekitike for an extended period
Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too.. Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Yesterday, 04:56 Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
Fans of Galatasaray support their team during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 02:29 Galatasaray fans to honor the memory of Diogo Jota ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash Football news 29 sep 2025, 10:25 However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash
Related Team News
Alisson Becker will return only after the international break Football news Today, 10:54 Alisson Becker will return only after the international break
Former Liverpool FC player John Barnes attends the Premier League Asia Trophy Skills Session Football news Today, 06:10 From Liverpool star to debtor. John Barnes declared bankrupt with £1.5 million debt
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 17:47 BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray
Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Major blow. Alisson Becker injured and forced off
Related Tournament News
Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting Football news Today, 12:51 Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting
Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals Football news Today, 11:56 Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals
Manor Solomon to miss Champions League clash against Juventus due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur Football news Today, 11:49 Manor Solomon to miss Champions League clash against Juventus due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur
A major conflict is brewing. Xabi Alonso on the verge of a scandal with Federico Valverde Football news Today, 07:33 A major conflict is brewing. Xabi Alonso on the verge of a scandal with Federico Valverde
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica reacts as he speaks to the media during a SL Benfica Press Conference at Stamford Bridge Football news Today, 02:23 "There was no opportunity to train" - José Mourinho reveals reasons for defeat to Chelsea
The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice Football news Today, 01:38 The gifts keep coming! Kazakh journalist presents Xabi Alonso with a fish that speaks in Mbappé's voice
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores