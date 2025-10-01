"The best club in the world!" – Osimhen on Galatasaray after victory over Liverpool

A bold statement from the striker

Striker Victor Osimhen delivered a sensational win for Galatasaray over Liverpool (1-0) in the Champions League. The only goal of the match came from the Nigerian forward in the 16th minute, calmly converting a penalty awarded for a foul on Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Details: After the match against Liverpool, Victor Osimhen declared that Galatasaray is the best club in the world.

"I want to congratulate the team. It was a tough opponent, but we proved we are capable of great things. For me, Galatasaray is the best club in the world. Thanks to the fans and their support, I keep getting better," Osimhen said.

This was Osimhen's first match after a three-week absence due to injury, but he emerged as the main hero of the night in Istanbul.

This victory was only the second for the Turkish giants in their last 19 Champions League group stage games, but its significance was enormous.

