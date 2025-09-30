RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season?

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Dortmund
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 1st, in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will host Athletic Bilbao at home. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: match preview

Borussia have kicked off the new season in sensational style. The Dortmund side drew their Bundesliga opener, but have since gone on a winning streak in the league: beating Union Berlin 3-0, Heidenheim 2-0, Wolfsburg 1-0, and Mainz 2-0. After five rounds, they’ve collected 13 points and sit atop the table, just two points off the leaders. Notably, Dortmund and Bayern—the current league leaders—boast the best defensive records in the Bundesliga, conceding just three goals each. In the UEFA Champions League, Borussia drew 4-4 with Juventus in the first round; despite leading 4-2 in the 86th minute, they let the win slip away.

Athletic Bilbao began their Champions League campaign at home against Arsenal. The Basques put up a fight but failed to earn any points, conceding twice in the last 20 minutes to lose 0-2. Their return to Europe’s premier club competition was underwhelming, and their season as a whole has been inconsistent. Athletic won their first three La Liga matches, but momentum stalled: three defeats and a draw in the next four, plus a Champions League loss. After seven rounds, Bilbao have 10 points and sit 10th in the league table—just three points off fourth place, so the fight for Champions League spots remains wide open.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten so far this season.
  • Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last six outings: one draw and five defeats.
  • Athletic have scored in only one of their last six matches, drawing blanks in the rest.
  • Athletic Bilbao have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.
  • Borussia Dortmund have found the net in every match this season.
  • The teams have met twice before, with Bilbao winning both encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Gomez; Guruzeta

Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are not in their best form right now, unlike Borussia. The German side remain unbeaten this season, are scoring consistently, and—crucially—will play at home. My prediction: Dortmund will take the win in this match.

Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Egypt U20 vs New Zealand U20 prediction World Cup U-20 30 sep 2025, 16:00 Egypt U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30 September 2025 Egypt U20 Odds: 1.75 New Zealand U20 Bet now 1xBet
Panama U20 vs Ukraine U20 prediction World Cup U-20 30 sep 2025, 16:00 Panama U-20 vs Ukraine U-20: H2H, lineups and match prediction – September 30, 2025 Panama U20 Odds: 1.51 Ukraine U20 Bet now Mostbet
Chile U20 vs Japan U20 prediction World Cup U-20 30 sep 2025, 19:00 Chile U-20 vs Japan U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025 Chile U20 Odds: 1.61 Japan U20 Recommended Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA 30 sep 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Bet now Mostbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Union vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.58 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores