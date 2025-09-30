Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 1st, in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will host Athletic Bilbao at home. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: match preview

Borussia have kicked off the new season in sensational style. The Dortmund side drew their Bundesliga opener, but have since gone on a winning streak in the league: beating Union Berlin 3-0, Heidenheim 2-0, Wolfsburg 1-0, and Mainz 2-0. After five rounds, they’ve collected 13 points and sit atop the table, just two points off the leaders. Notably, Dortmund and Bayern—the current league leaders—boast the best defensive records in the Bundesliga, conceding just three goals each. In the UEFA Champions League, Borussia drew 4-4 with Juventus in the first round; despite leading 4-2 in the 86th minute, they let the win slip away.

Athletic Bilbao began their Champions League campaign at home against Arsenal. The Basques put up a fight but failed to earn any points, conceding twice in the last 20 minutes to lose 0-2. Their return to Europe’s premier club competition was underwhelming, and their season as a whole has been inconsistent. Athletic won their first three La Liga matches, but momentum stalled: three defeats and a draw in the next four, plus a Champions League loss. After seven rounds, Bilbao have 10 points and sit 10th in the league table—just three points off fourth place, so the fight for Champions League spots remains wide open.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten so far this season.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last six outings: one draw and five defeats.

Athletic have scored in only one of their last six matches, drawing blanks in the rest.

Athletic Bilbao have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.

Borussia Dortmund have found the net in every match this season.

The teams have met twice before, with Bilbao winning both encounters.

Probable lineups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Gomez; Guruzeta

Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are not in their best form right now, unlike Borussia. The German side remain unbeaten this season, are scoring consistently, and—crucially—will play at home. My prediction: Dortmund will take the win in this match.