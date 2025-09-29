RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Dortmund
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, where the local side Borussia faces Spain’s Athletic Bilbao. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund delivered one of the most thrilling matches of the opening round, drawing 4-4 with Juventus. The Germans proved their attacking prowess is still alive and kicking: it was the first time in 13 Champions League outings they’d scored more than three goals. However, defensive issues remain — Dortmund concede regularly and rarely keep a clean sheet, even on home soil.

On the bright side, their European form has been impressive — just one defeat in their last eight matches in the competition. Borussia also have a solid home record against Spanish sides: only two losses in their last 13 meetings. That should give them confidence ahead of facing Athletic.

Athletic Bilbao lost at home to Arsenal in the opening round, failing to mount a challenge late on, when both goals were conceded. That’s now three straight European defeats for the Spaniards — a worrying trend before their trip to Germany. Defensive frailty continues to haunt them, with at least two goals conceded in each of their recent matches.

Yet, Athletic have their strengths, especially on the road. In their last 11 Champions League away games, they’ve failed to score just once. Even with a weakened squad, the Lions know how to create chances, especially against teams with shaky defenses like Borussia.

Probable lineups

  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy, Bayer
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Berchiche, Vivian, Laporte, Areso, Gomez, Jaureguizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Navarro, Guruzeta, I. Williams

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 9 of Borussia’s last 11 Champions League matches, at least three goals have been scored
  • Athletic are unbeaten against Bundesliga clubs in European competitions for six consecutive matches
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Athletic’s last 9 European away fixtures

Prediction

Both teams favor attacking football but struggle at the back. Given Borussia’s scoring power and Athletic’s fighting spirit, it makes sense to expect goals at both ends.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
USA U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 USA U20 Odds: 1.5 New Caledonia U20 Recommended 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: can Saudi Arabia pull off a minor upset? Colombia U20 Odds: 1.88 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.63 Real Madrid Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Marseille vs Ajax prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Marseille vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025 Marseille Odds: 1.6 Ajax Bet now Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.69 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores