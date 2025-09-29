Prediction on game Qarabag FK Win or Draw & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.89 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the second-round fixtures of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, where Azerbaijan’s Qarabag hosts Danish side Copenhagen. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Qarabag made a sensational start to the group stage, pulling off a dramatic comeback victory away against Benfica. Gurban Gurbanov’s side showed real character, battling back from 0-2 down to score three times in Lisbon. This confirms that the Aghdam club not only knows how to defend but can also push the tempo even against top-tier opponents.

On home turf, Qarabag are traditionally strong — 12 matches unbeaten out of their last 15 in the Champions League speaks volumes. However, there are weaknesses: the team concedes regularly, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four UCL games. Still, the attacking duo of Zoubir and Akhundzade are in excellent form, and the home advantage could help offset any defensive vulnerabilities.

Copenhagen opened their campaign with a hard-fought draw against Bayer, but let victory slip away in stoppage time. The Danes are displaying solidity and consistency in the group stage: seven Champions League matches unbeaten is a serious statement. Their defense has been especially reliable, keeping five clean sheets in that stretch.

However, away performances in the Champions League have not been Copenhagen’s forte. The team has won just twice in their last nine away trips, and hasn’t managed a single group stage away victory in that span. Injuries and absences in midfield and attack could also impact their creativity up front, where they’ve been lacking a spark so far.

Probable lineups

Qarabag : Kocalski; Mustafazade, Medina, Silva, Jafarguliyev; Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic; Akhundzade

: Kocalski; Mustafazade, Medina, Silva, Jafarguliyev; Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic; Akhundzade Copenhagen: Kotarski; Ueskas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Larsson, Klaesson, Lerager, Delaney; Elyounoussi, Silva

Match facts and head-to-head

Qarabag have won 6 of their last 7 Champions League matches.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last 7 Champions League games.

The Danes have not won away in the group stage in their last 9 Champions League fixtures.

Prediction

Qarabag always give everything in front of their home crowd and are capable of springing another surprise. The hosts’ attack is in red-hot form, and it’s unlikely Copenhagen will be able to withstand that pressure for the full 90 minutes. The Danes tend to play cautiously away and rarely come away with wins. The bet here is “Qarabag double chance and over 1.5 total goals” at odds of 1.89.