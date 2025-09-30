Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too
Another injury blow
Football news Today, 16:58Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the second round of the Champions League, Galatasaray hosts Liverpool. Things are not going well for Liverpool in this match. Not only are they losing, but they've also lost a second player to injury.
Details: In the 68th minute, another blow struck the visitors—forward Hugo Ekitike was forced off the pitch with an injury, replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.
This isn't the first setback for Liverpool in this game—earlier, their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson had to leave the field due to injury.