Football news Liverpool's troubles continue. Now Ekitike is injured too

Another injury blow
Football news Today, 16:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/onediocom/status/1973124904548495537

In the second round of the Champions League, Galatasaray hosts Liverpool. Things are not going well for Liverpool in this match. Not only are they losing, but they've also lost a second player to injury.

Details: In the 68th minute, another blow struck the visitors—forward Hugo Ekitike was forced off the pitch with an injury, replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

This isn't the first setback for Liverpool in this game—earlier, their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson had to leave the field due to injury.

