Forever in our hearts! Exactly 5 years ago, Diogo Jota signed with Liverpool

The player's legacy lives on.

With warmth and affection, fans remember the Portuguese star.

Details: Today, September 19, marks exactly five years since the late Portuguese midfielder Diogo Jota signed a contract with English side Liverpool.

On September 19, 2020, Jota made the move to Liverpool from Wolverhampton for €45 million, and quickly won the hearts of the 'Scousers' with his performances. Liverpool published a post on X, declaring that Jota will forever remain in the hearts of the fans and will always be Liverpool’s number 20.

During his time at Liverpool, Diogo Jota played 182 matches, netting 65 goals and providing 26 assists—a record that made him a fan favorite around the globe.

On July 3, 2025, Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were tragically killed in a car accident in Spain’s Zamora province—a loss that sent shockwaves through the sporting world. Many of the world’s top sports stars paid tribute to Jota, and Liverpool retired the number 20 shirt, making it clear that Diogo Jota’s name is forever etched in the club’s history.

