"Emotions overwhelmed me." Salah admits he couldn't hold back tears hearing songs for Jota at Anfield

A touching moment

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revealed in an interview with Men In Blazers that he found it hard to contain his emotions after the club’s first match of the season against Bournemouth, when fans at Anfield began singing in honor of Diogo Jota.

This game marked Liverpool’s first official home fixture since the tragedy involving the Portuguese player, and the stands gave their all, paying tribute to their footballer.

"It was quite tricky for me because I didn't prepare myself for that. Usually I clap for the fans after the game to tell them, like, thank you for coming for the game. But then once I stood in front of the Kop, they were singing for Diogo. Then my emotions came and in my mind (I was thinking about him). Then you just to handle it. But then you can see, many people in a Kop also are like showing their emotions or what they feel. So then you start to break down a little bit," Salah admitted.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool won that match 4-2, with the Egyptian scoring one of the goals and celebrating in Jota’s signature style by performing the “baby shark” gesture.