Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash

Controversial incident that could have changed the outcome.
Football news Today, 11:15
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
In a recent Premier League match, Liverpool clinched victory over Arsenal thanks to a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the Hungarian midfielder could have turned from hero to villain if not for one controversial decision.

Details: In the dying moments of stoppage time, there was a potential handball by Szoboszlai inside his own penalty area—a moment that, according to former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett, should have warranted a personal review by referee Chris Kavanagh. Instead, the incident was addressed only by the video assistant referees.

Quote: “The ball did indeed strike his hand, and it happened from a certain distance. I would have expected—and wanted—to see the referee take the initiative. Watch the replay. Because who actually made the decision? The referee didn’t, and neither did VAR. In the end, an incident that could be interpreted in different ways was simply ignored. This once again highlights how inconsistently VAR operates.

We’ve already seen penalties awarded for similar cases, when the ball hits a hand from distance. In my opinion, a penalty shouldn’t have been given. The arm was in a natural position. When you jump, your arms automatically rise. Suspicion arises when the elbow goes above shoulder height. I don’t think this was a penalty. But it’s a subjective situation, and the referee could have reviewed it himself,” Hackett told Football Insider.

