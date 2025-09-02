Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash

Controversial incident that could have changed the outcome.

In a recent Premier League match, Liverpool clinched victory over Arsenal thanks to a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the Hungarian midfielder could have turned from hero to villain if not for one controversial decision.

Details: In the dying moments of stoppage time, there was a potential handball by Szoboszlai inside his own penalty area—a moment that, according to former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett, should have warranted a personal review by referee Chris Kavanagh. Instead, the incident was addressed only by the video assistant referees.