Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race

They’ll have to work hard for this one.

After failing to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Liverpool fans consoled themselves with the thought that the player could be snapped up next year on a free transfer. That may be true, but it’s going to take a serious effort.

Details: According to The Sun, Spanish football heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are now showing interest in the Eagles’ captain. Starting in January, Guehi can agree a pre-contract with any club to finalize a move on July 1, but there’s no guarantee that Liverpool will be his destination.

Reminder: Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has been a vocal supporter of keeping Guehi at the club. There were even rumors that the Austrian manager might leave if the defender joined Liverpool.

Both the player and the coach ultimately stayed, but now Glasner’s relationship with club chairman Steve Parish is under serious strain.