RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race

Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race

They’ll have to work hard for this one.
Football news Today, 10:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race Getty Images

After failing to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Liverpool fans consoled themselves with the thought that the player could be snapped up next year on a free transfer. That may be true, but it’s going to take a serious effort.

Details: According to The Sun, Spanish football heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are now showing interest in the Eagles’ captain. Starting in January, Guehi can agree a pre-contract with any club to finalize a move on July 1, but there’s no guarantee that Liverpool will be his destination.

Reminder: Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has been a vocal supporter of keeping Guehi at the club. There were even rumors that the Austrian manager might leave if the defender joined Liverpool.

Both the player and the coach ultimately stayed, but now Glasner’s relationship with club chairman Steve Parish is under serious strain.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash Football news Today, 11:15 Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash
Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Football news Today, 09:27 Vinicius shares training photo from Real Madrid after missing Brazil national team call-up
UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege Football news Today, 09:12 UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege
A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window? Football news Today, 07:38 A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?
Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace head coach Football news Today, 02:07 On the outskirts of intrigue: Crystal Palace head coach threatened the board with resignation if Marc Guehi was sold
Official: Héctor Fort joins Elche Football news Today, 01:45 Barcelona's future star heads out on loan! Official: Héctor Fort joins Elche
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores