On the outskirts of intrigue: Crystal Palace head coach threatened the board with resignation if Marc Guehi was sold

The situation is ambiguous.
Football news Today, 02:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace head coach Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The curtain has been lifted on the internal reasons behind the failed transfer.

Details: According to renowned British journalist James Williams, Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner was the main reason Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool collapsed.

Sources report that Glasner approached the club's management at the last minute and made it clear that if Guehi left, Palace would have to solve not only their defensive issues but also face the challenge of finding a new manager, as he would hand in his resignation.

After brief deliberation, the club's hierarchy decided to pull the plug on the transfer, which was already on the verge of completion.

Earlier reports indicated that Guehi was set to join Liverpool for £35 million on a five-year deal.

Recall: Fiasco! Marc Guehi stays at Crystal Palace. Liverpool left empty-handed

