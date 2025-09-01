Fiasco! Marc Guehi stays at Crystal Palace. Liverpool left empty-handed

The deal fell through.

The decision was made in the final minutes.

Details: According to insider David Ornstein, 25-year-old Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will not be joining Liverpool, despite all the terms of the transfer having already been agreed.

The main reason was Palace’s inability to secure a replacement for the Englishman before the transfer window closed.

Earlier reports suggested that Guehi was set to move to Liverpool for £35 million on a five-year contract, but the deal collapsed at the last moment.

Crystal Palace signed Guehi from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Last season, he played 44 matches, scored three goals, provided two assists, and lifted his first trophy with the club—the FA Cup.

