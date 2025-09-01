RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and H2H — September 2, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Photo: https://www.fiba.basketball/Author unknownn
Greece Greece
EuroBasket 02 sep 2025, 08:00
Limassol, Spyros Kyprianou Arena
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
On September 2, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between the national teams of Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Let's break down the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Greece

The Greek national team stands among Europe's elite, currently ranked eighth on the continent and thirteenth globally. Regulars at major international tournaments, Greece reached the quarterfinals in the previous EuroBasket, falling short against Germany. Historically, Greece has captured the EuroBasket title, though their last championship dates back to 2005.

In this tournament, Greece has hit the ground running: a 75-66 win over Italy, a dominant 96-69 rout of Cyprus, and a resounding 94-53 victory against Georgia. The squad is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, serving as the team's undisputed leader and main source of inspiration.

In head-to-head encounters with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece holds the upper hand, having lost to the Bosnians only twice. However, Bosnia did clinch the most recent meeting during the qualifiers for EuroBasket 2022.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are ranked 20th in Europe and 41st worldwide. They participated in the previous EuroBasket but failed to progress beyond the group stage, finishing fifth in the standings. In the current tournament, Bosnia started strongly with a 91-64 win over Cyprus but then suffered two defeats at the hands of stronger opponents — 67-88 to Spain and 79-96 to Italy. At the moment, they sit fourth in their group and still have a shot at the playoffs. The team is led by Jusuf Nurkić, who is averaging 14 points per game.

Historically, Greece has dominated this matchup: out of 12 meetings, Bosnia has lost 10 times and won only twice.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Greece has won 6 of their last 7 games.
  • Three of Bosnia and Herzegovina's last four games finished with a total under 159.5 points.
  • Greece has won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece comes into this matchup as the clear favorite. They boast top-tier talent and have been in dominant form throughout the tournament, securing emphatic victories over their rivals. In head-to-head clashes, Greece has traditionally outperformed Bosnia. While Bosnia certainly has its leaders and strengths, it's unlikely they'll be able to halt this Greek side. My pick for this game: Greece to win with a -15 point handicap at odds of 1.63.

