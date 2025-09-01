Prediction on game W2(+15.5) Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the fourth round of the EuroBasket group stage, France will square off against Poland. The clash is set for Katowice on Tuesday, September 2, with tip-off scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this matchup.

Match preview

France entered EuroBasket 2025 as a solid, well-rounded squad. The main figure was expected to be Victor Wembanyama, who has completely transformed the game for Les Bleus. However, the San Antonio Spurs star hasn’t fully recovered from his injury and will not be available for the national team.

The tactical identity of this French side at the current tournament is built on a blend of physical basketball and high-tempo offense. The French are dangerous both in transition and in half-court sets, capitalizing on the strengths of Yabusele and Coulibaly.

Their greatest asset is squad depth. The coaching staff has several high-level players at every position, allowing France to maintain a relentless pace throughout the game.

This was evident in previous matches, where leadership duties rotated between Yabusele, Francisco, and Coulibaly. The only setback came in the last game against Israel, but prior to that, France dismantled Belgium and Slovenia, even with Doncic on the court.

Poland are traditionally seen as underdogs, but that’s exactly what makes them dangerous to favorites. The team’s leader is Mateusz Ponitka, a versatile player who can cover multiple positions. Naturalized guard Jordan Loyd also plays a crucial role.

Poland’s main strengths are discipline and team unity. They play cohesive basketball, minimize turnovers, and smartly distribute their energy throughout the game. Polish players rarely rush into reckless attacks, preferring to control the tempo and impose a gritty, cautious style.

However, against top-tier teams like France, the lack of individual star power becomes apparent. Poland are heavily reliant on their outside shooting and on Ponitka’s leadership. If their key players struggle, it’s tough to make up for it with depth alone.

Nevertheless, Poland have proven time and again that they can spring surprises and capitalize on even the slightest opponent mistakes. Just ask Belgium, Iceland, and Slovenia—all of whom fell to the combined efforts of Loyd and Ponitka.

Match facts

France have lost just one of their last 12 games.

Poland have won all three of their matches at this tournament.

France average 88 points per game, while Poland average 85 points per game.

Players to watch

Monaco guard Jordan Loyd has been Poland’s best player on the floor in all three matches, scoring at least 26 points per game. His performances were pivotal, especially in the win over Slovenia and their star Luka Doncic.

H2H

These two teams have met four times, with France emerging victorious in every encounter.

Prediction

France clearly outclass Poland in all key areas—squad depth, individual skill, tactical flexibility. However, Poland rarely go down without a fight and will likely try to keep things tight defensively to prevent France from breaking away early. I’m backing the nominal visitors with a +15.5 points handicap.