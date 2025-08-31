Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The international friendly between Lebanon and Kuwait is set to take place on Tuesday at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, Indonesia. Let's take a closer look at a betting tip for this clash, which promises to be a hard-fought and low-scoring affair.

Match preview

Lebanon, in contrast, have had a more convincing year, winning three out of five matches and suffering only one defeat—a narrow loss to Oman. The Cedars are showing solid organization and are gradually improving their game, even though their World Cup qualifying campaign ended in disappointment. Their recent friendly win over Qatar, albeit not recognized by FIFA, has boosted the team's confidence.

This Lebanese squad currently looks more balanced both physically and mentally. While they may lack star names, their discipline and ability to capitalize on chances make them a competitive side against teams of similar caliber. The match against Kuwait is a great opportunity for them to build on their positive momentum and strengthen their position ahead of official tournaments.

Kuwait, on the other hand, are enduring an extremely tough year: the team has not won a single official match in 2025, suffering four defeats and drawing only once—against Iraq in World Cup qualification. Amidst eliminations and a string of poor results, the squad appears unstable and is clearly struggling both in attack and defense. The 0-4 defeat to South Korea was a painful reminder of the gulf in class between them and Asia's elite teams.

Nevertheless, this friendly is a chance for Kuwait to reset their mindset and finally break their long winless streak. The squad is not without talent, but they lack composure and confidence in key moments. Playing on neutral ground won't make things easier, but the motivation is sure to be sky-high.

Probable lineups

Lebanon : Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine

: Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine Kuwait: Abdulghafor, Al Enezi, Al-Harbi, Hajjah, Al Hajeri, Al Sanea, Daham, Abujabarah, Al Defiri, Al Sulaiman, Al Harbi

Match facts and head-to-head

Kuwait are winless in their last seven matches, dating back to December 2024.

Lebanon have beaten Kuwait only seven times in 35 meetings.

Kuwait have not lost to Lebanon in their last nine head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Kuwait have gone far too long without a victory, and the pressure on the team continues to mount. Lebanon, meanwhile, are in better form and showing progress, though the historical stats are not in their favor when facing Kuwait. I expect a close and low-scoring match, with Lebanon possibly having the edge. Our bet for the match is “Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.65.