Dailysports Predictions Football Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Afghanistan Afghanistan
CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 11:30
Dushanbe, Central Republican Stadium Dushanbe
Tajikistan Tajikistan
Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.66
One of the second-round matches of the CAFA Nations Cup will take place on Monday at the stadium in Dushanbe, where the Afghanistan national team will face the hosts, Tajikistan. Let's take a closer look at this clash and why the tournament hosts, the Tajiks, are seen as clear favorites.

Match preview

Afghanistan is going through a rough patch: the team has lost seven consecutive matches and simply can't seem to snap out of their slump. In the opening round, they suffered a 1-3 defeat to Iran, following earlier losses to Syria and Myanmar. The defensive line continues to make too many mistakes, while the attack only finds the net sporadically—just three goals in the last five outings.

To make matters worse, Afghanistan has a historically poor record against Tajikistan. They have no injury concerns, but the squad's psychological state leaves much to be desired. Most likely, Afghanistan will once again play on the counter, relying on rare attacking chances.

Tajikistan enters this match in a more optimistic mood, despite a 1-2 loss to India in the opening round. Gela Shekiladze’s men have picked up two wins in their last five games and look more consistent than their opponents. A draw with the Philippines and a victory over Cambodia show the team’s attacking potential, but finishing remains a work in progress.

It’s worth noting that Tajikistan has never lost to Afghanistan and has won three head-to-head encounters. The hosts are clearly aiming to capitalize on their rivals’ weaknesses, get back in the playoff race, and secure a strong position in the group. While their squad may not be star-studded, it is cohesive and battle-ready.

Probable lineups

  • Afghanistan: Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayuni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Kuhiyaar, Skandari, Musavi
  • Tajikistan: Khasanov, Safarov, Karomatullozoda, Juraboev, Nazarov, Shukurov, Jalilov, Boboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Samiev

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Afghanistan has lost each of its last seven matches.
  • Tajikistan has won three out of four head-to-head games against Afghanistan.
  • In their most recent meeting, in November 2024, the Tajiks won 3-1.

Prediction

Afghanistan remains mired in crisis and shows no signs of improvement. Tajikistan, on the other hand, looks more organized and motivated, and the head-to-head stats only boost their chances. The smart bet here is on "Tajikistan to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.66
