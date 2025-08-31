RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football NPFL Nigeria Predictions Kun Khalifa vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H, and probable lineups - September 1, 2025

Kun Khalifa vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H, and probable lineups - September 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Kun Khalifat vs Remo Stars prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Kun Khalifat
Kun Khalifat Kun Khalifat Schedule
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
01 sep 2025, 11:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Remo Stars
Remo Stars Remo Stars Schedule Remo Stars News Remo Stars Transfers
One of the clashes of the second round of the Nigerian Premier League will take place on Monday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, where the local side Kun Khalifa will host Remo Stars. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Kun Khalifa had a solid campaign last season, which culminated in promotion to the elite division of Nigerian football. The decisive moment came with an away win over Osun in mid-July, clinching a 2-1 victory that allowed them to leapfrog their rivals for the second spot.

In the opening round, Kun Khalifa went on the road to face Rangers International and showed real character, grinding out a 0-0 draw. Now, the team is set for its first home match in the Premier League, but calling their home ground a fortress would be an overstatement—Kun Khalifa have managed just one win in their last five home outings.

On the other side, the "Sky Blue Stars" enjoyed an outstanding season, deservedly finishing top of the table. Over 38 rounds, Remo Stars collected 71 points, seven more than Rivers United in second place.

In the first game of the new campaign, Remo Stars hosted last season’s runners-up Rivers United, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. After conceding in the third minute, the Sky Blue Stars quickly responded with a precise strike from Mbaoma, but neither side could find a winner.

Probable lineups

  • Kun Khalifa: Abong N., Akano M., Amaefula A., Amaefula S., Ameh J., Gabriel L., Ikechukwu P., Moses U., Nwokori E., Onuoha P., Onuorah O.
  • Remo Stars: Obassa A., Abubakar I., Adedayo O., Akinyele A., Anakwe S., Koulibaly S., Joseph S., Mbaoma V., Okoro Ibe M., Tochukwu R., Junior H.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have not previously met in official competitions
  • The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has won in three of Remo Stars’ last five matches
  • Only two of Kun Khalifa’s last five matches have seen "Over 2.5 goals" bets succeed

Prediction

It’s unlikely that the reigning champions planned to drop points in their opening two rounds. An away trip to the league newcomers is a great opportunity to get back on the winning track and secure their first victory of the season. Our pick for this match: “Remo Stars to win with a -1.0 handicap.”

