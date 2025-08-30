RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 1, 2025

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
31 aug 2025, 20:00
- : -
International,
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The final match of this season's Leagues Cup will take place in the early hours of Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle, where the local Seattle Sounders will go head-to-head with Inter Miami. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this title clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Seattle has marched through the tournament bracket with maximum confidence—five consecutive wins in regulation, only two goals conceded, and not a single one allowed in the playoffs. In the semifinals, Seattle left no chance for LA Galaxy on the road (2-0). Brian Schmetzer’s squad plays pragmatic, organized football and knows how to get the most out of every situation, especially at home. The home advantage will be a crucial argument in favor of the hosts, as they are unbeaten at Lumen Field in their last nine matches.

Interestingly, this is the Sounders’ second Leagues Cup final in their history—they played for the trophy in 2021 but let victory slip away despite leading during the match. Now, they have a chance not only to take revenge for that disappointment but also to become the first team to go through the entire playoffs without conceding a single goal. However, Nuo Tolo’s suspension and injuries to key players have forced some adjustments.

Inter Miami doesn’t look as stable as their opponent, but they brilliantly capitalize on their strengths—individual skill and attacking experience. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the semifinals, and the team has netted nine second-half goals on their way to the final, with six coming in the last 15 minutes. Grit, determination, and the ability to step up as the game goes on make the Pinks a formidable force.

Javier Mascherano’s side are unbeaten in four straight matches and look like genuine cup fighters. In the semifinals at home, Inter defeated Orlando City 3-1, even though they trailed 0-1 at halftime. While their away form in MLS leaves much to be desired, Inter have shown in the Leagues Cup that they can seize the moment and punish opponents. For Mascherano, this is a chance to win his first trophy as a coach—and with Messi and company, they’re unlikely to pass on the opportunity to write another chapter in the club’s history.

Probable lineups

  • Seattle Sounders: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Reagan, Souza; Rothrock, Vargas, C. Roldan, De la Vega; De Rosario, Ferreira
  • Inter Miami: Ustari; Frey, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Bright, Busquets; De Paul, Messi, Allende; Suárez

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • Inter Miami has won at Lumen Field only once—in their previous visit in 2021.
  • Seattle has won all five of their tournament matches in regulation—the best record in the Cup.
  • Inter Miami scored 9 goals in the second half on their way to the final.

Prediction

The final promises to be tense: one team relies on structure and reliability, the other on emotion, star power, and individual brilliance. Seattle won’t go down without a fight, but if Messi and his teammates find their rhythm, they can turn the tide even in a less-than-perfect game.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 31, 2025 Anna Kalinskaya Odds: 1.76 Iga Swiatek Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 31 aug 2025, 07:00 Rangers vs Celtic: Who will come out on top in the fierce Scottish derby? Rangers Odds: 1.82 Celtic Bet now Mostbet
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Manchester City: Who will bounce back better after last round's defeat? Brighton Odds: 1.88 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2 West Ham Recommended Melbet
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.59 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 August 2025 Chippa United Odds: 1.65 Orlando Pirates Bet now Melbet
Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 31, 2025 Marumo Gallants Odds: 1.54 Polokwane City Recommended Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 31 aug 2025, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Bet now Melbet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 11:30 Liverpool - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 11:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.62 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Genoa vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 31 aug 2025, 12:30 Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Genoa Odds: 2.17 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Torino vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy 31 aug 2025, 12:30 Torino vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores