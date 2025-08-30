Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The final match of this season's Leagues Cup will take place in the early hours of Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle, where the local Seattle Sounders will go head-to-head with Inter Miami. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this title clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Seattle has marched through the tournament bracket with maximum confidence—five consecutive wins in regulation, only two goals conceded, and not a single one allowed in the playoffs. In the semifinals, Seattle left no chance for LA Galaxy on the road (2-0). Brian Schmetzer’s squad plays pragmatic, organized football and knows how to get the most out of every situation, especially at home. The home advantage will be a crucial argument in favor of the hosts, as they are unbeaten at Lumen Field in their last nine matches.

Interestingly, this is the Sounders’ second Leagues Cup final in their history—they played for the trophy in 2021 but let victory slip away despite leading during the match. Now, they have a chance not only to take revenge for that disappointment but also to become the first team to go through the entire playoffs without conceding a single goal. However, Nuo Tolo’s suspension and injuries to key players have forced some adjustments.

Inter Miami doesn’t look as stable as their opponent, but they brilliantly capitalize on their strengths—individual skill and attacking experience. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the semifinals, and the team has netted nine second-half goals on their way to the final, with six coming in the last 15 minutes. Grit, determination, and the ability to step up as the game goes on make the Pinks a formidable force.

Javier Mascherano’s side are unbeaten in four straight matches and look like genuine cup fighters. In the semifinals at home, Inter defeated Orlando City 3-1, even though they trailed 0-1 at halftime. While their away form in MLS leaves much to be desired, Inter have shown in the Leagues Cup that they can seize the moment and punish opponents. For Mascherano, this is a chance to win his first trophy as a coach—and with Messi and company, they’re unlikely to pass on the opportunity to write another chapter in the club’s history.

Probable lineups

Seattle Sounders : Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Reagan, Souza; Rothrock, Vargas, C. Roldan, De la Vega; De Rosario, Ferreira

: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Reagan, Souza; Rothrock, Vargas, C. Roldan, De la Vega; De Rosario, Ferreira Inter Miami: Ustari; Frey, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Bright, Busquets; De Paul, Messi, Allende; Suárez

Match facts and head-to-head:

Inter Miami has won at Lumen Field only once—in their previous visit in 2021.

Seattle has won all five of their tournament matches in regulation—the best record in the Cup.

Inter Miami scored 9 goals in the second half on their way to the final.

Prediction

The final promises to be tense: one team relies on structure and reliability, the other on emotion, star power, and individual brilliance. Seattle won’t go down without a fight, but if Messi and his teammates find their rhythm, they can turn the tide even in a less-than-perfect game.