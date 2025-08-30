RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025

Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Genoa vs Juventus prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Genoa
Genoa Genoa Schedule Genoa News Genoa Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
31 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Juventus
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.17
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's second round will take place on Sunday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where the local side Genoa will host Juventus. Here’s a high-potential bet for this clash.

Match preview

Under Patrick Vieira’s guidance, Genoa failed to kick off the season with a win, settling for a goalless draw against Lecce. However, the Grifone managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in a long while, suggesting some defensive progress. Their home statistics also look solid: seven wins in their last ten Serie A matches at the Luigi Ferraris signal strong home form.

In attack, the team tends to play conservatively, rarely scoring more than two goals. Nevertheless, their home scoring record remains intact — Genoa have found the net in all but two of their last 11 games in Genoa. If the club can improve their finishing, the visitors could face serious trouble.

Juventus started the new season confidently, defeating Parma 2-0 at home. It was the third consecutive Serie A win for Igor Tudor’s side, and so far the Bianconeri have shown defensive stability and good early-season form. However, their away results leave much to be desired: just one victory in their last six matches away from Turin.

That said, Juve have been consistently finding the net on the road — 11 goals in their last seven away games — but their defense hasn’t always been up to par. The Turin side haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six away matches, conceding a total of nine goals. Given these stats, the match in Genoa could turn into a high-scoring affair for both sides.

Probable lineups

  • Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Carboni, Frendrup, Stanciu, Masini, Grønbaek, Colombo
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Joao, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Conceição, David, Yildiz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus have not won at Genoa's ground in their last two head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in four of the last five encounters between these sides at the Luigi Ferraris.
  • In 10 of Juventus’s last 13 Serie A away games, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Both teams have the tools for a goal-filled game: Genoa are solid at home, while Juventus boast a powerful attack but a defense that can be vulnerable. Considering their head-to-head history and current form, the best bet here looks to be “Both teams to score” at odds of 2.17.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.17
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Italy vs Germany prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 30 aug 2025, 06:00 Italy vs Germany: prediction and betting tips for the match on August 30, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.9 Germany Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Will Kaizer Chiefs extend their unbeaten run? Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.8 Kaizer Chiefs Bet now Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.97 Durban City Recommended Melbet
Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka prediction US Open 30 aug 2025, 13:00 Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Daria Kasatkina Odds: 1.75 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Ismaily SC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 14:00 Ismaily vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.55 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now 1xBet
Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 14:00 Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 30.08.2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.25 TS Galaxy Recommended 1xBet
Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction US Open 30 aug 2025, 19:00 Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 31, 2025 Anna Kalinskaya Odds: 1.76 Iga Swiatek Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Manchester City: Who will bounce back better after last round's defeat? Brighton Odds: 1.88 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores