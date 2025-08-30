Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.17 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's second round will take place on Sunday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where the local side Genoa will host Juventus. Here’s a high-potential bet for this clash.

Match preview

Under Patrick Vieira’s guidance, Genoa failed to kick off the season with a win, settling for a goalless draw against Lecce. However, the Grifone managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in a long while, suggesting some defensive progress. Their home statistics also look solid: seven wins in their last ten Serie A matches at the Luigi Ferraris signal strong home form.

In attack, the team tends to play conservatively, rarely scoring more than two goals. Nevertheless, their home scoring record remains intact — Genoa have found the net in all but two of their last 11 games in Genoa. If the club can improve their finishing, the visitors could face serious trouble.

Juventus started the new season confidently, defeating Parma 2-0 at home. It was the third consecutive Serie A win for Igor Tudor’s side, and so far the Bianconeri have shown defensive stability and good early-season form. However, their away results leave much to be desired: just one victory in their last six matches away from Turin.

That said, Juve have been consistently finding the net on the road — 11 goals in their last seven away games — but their defense hasn’t always been up to par. The Turin side haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six away matches, conceding a total of nine goals. Given these stats, the match in Genoa could turn into a high-scoring affair for both sides.

Probable lineups

Genoa : Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Carboni, Frendrup, Stanciu, Masini, Grønbaek, Colombo

: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Carboni, Frendrup, Stanciu, Masini, Grønbaek, Colombo Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Joao, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Conceição, David, Yildiz

Match facts and head-to-head

Juventus have not won at Genoa's ground in their last two head-to-head meetings.

Both teams have scored in four of the last five encounters between these sides at the Luigi Ferraris.

In 10 of Juventus’s last 13 Serie A away games, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Both teams have the tools for a goal-filled game: Genoa are solid at home, while Juventus boast a powerful attack but a defense that can be vulnerable. Considering their head-to-head history and current form, the best bet here looks to be “Both teams to score” at odds of 2.17.