RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 31, 2025

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 31, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
31 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the third round of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, where the local side Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

Aston Villa have not had the best start to the new Premier League season — just one point and zero goals scored after two rounds. Unai Emery's side have shown solidity at the back, conceding just once, but their attacking play has been extremely lackluster, especially considering they haven't found the net in three straight matches. Still, Villa Park remains a real fortress: 19 league matches unbeaten at home.

The team will be eager to make the most of their home advantage and bounce back in front of their fans. Emery is likely to shake up the attacking line — perhaps opting for a more aggressive start and greater control of the tempo. With better finishing, Aston Villa are quite capable of getting back to winning ways.

Crystal Palace continue to play a steady but cautious brand of football — six draws in their last eight matches. Under Oliver Glasner, the Londoners focus on discipline and organisation, which has already helped them earn stalemates against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest in the opening rounds. At the same time, they remain a real threat going forward, especially away from home, where they’ve scored in nine of their last eleven league games.

Squad losses, including the departure of Eberechi Eze, could impact their creativity, but thanks to teamwork and a compact defence, the Eagles are capable of putting up a fight even at Villa Park. Given their long unbeaten run in the league, they're unlikely to travel to Birmingham just to defend — it should be a balanced game with hopes of picking up points.

Probable lineups

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Mings, Cash, Torres, Digne, Onana, McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins
  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Hughes, Wharton, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least one team failed to score in Aston Villa’s last six Premier League matches.
  • Crystal Palace have scored in nine of their last eleven Premier League away matches.
  • Eight of the last ten head-to-head meetings in the Premier League have seen three or more goals scored.

Prediction

Both teams are solid defensively, but recent head-to-head statistics point to high-scoring affairs. Considering Aston Villa’s form and attacking struggles, as well as Palace’s strong away scoring record, the optimal bet looks to be on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Italy vs Germany prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 30 aug 2025, 06:00 Italy vs Germany: prediction and betting tips for the match on August 30, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.9 Germany Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Will Kaizer Chiefs extend their unbeaten run? Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.8 Kaizer Chiefs Bet now Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.97 Durban City Recommended Melbet
Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka prediction US Open 30 aug 2025, 13:00 Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Daria Kasatkina Odds: 1.75 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Nantes vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 30 aug 2025, 13:00 Nantes vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Nantes Odds: 1.77 Auxerre Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 14:00 Ismaily vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.55 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1xBet
Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 14:00 Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 30.08.2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.25 TS Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 30 aug 2025, 15:05 Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Toulouse Odds: 2.4 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores