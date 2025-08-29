Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the highlights of Premier League Matchday 3 takes place on Sunday at Anfield, where Liverpool host Arsenal in a clash brimming with intrigue. I'm backing goals in this blockbuster, with a strong chance of landing a winner.

Match preview

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, have started the campaign in thrilling fashion — full of attacking verve, but with warning signs at the back. The Reds have snatched two dramatic victories in injury time, showcasing their fighting spirit but also highlighting some defensive volatility. The attacking line deserves praise, already notching seven goals, but conceding four shows there’s work to be done at the back.

Still, Anfield remains a fortress — an 18-match unbeaten run in the Premier League speaks volumes. The absence of Jeremie Frimpong could be a blow, but Liverpool still boast plenty of defensive quality. Slot will need to tighten things up at the back, as any lapse against Arsenal could prove fatal.

Arsenal, guided by Mikel Arteta, have shown textbook consistency so far. The Gunners opened the season with two clean-sheet wins, dispatching the likes of Manchester United and Leeds with confidence. Notably, Arsenal are one of just two teams yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this term.

The Gunners are also formidable on the road — an unbeaten streak of 15 away matches underlines their resilience. However, attacking absences could take their toll: Saka, Havertz, Jesus, and potentially Ødegaard are all doubts, leaving a significant gap up front. Even so, Arsenal’s depth and quality options mean they remain a threat in front of goal.

Probable lineups

Liverpool : Alisson, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

: Alisson, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike Arsenal: Raya, Magalhães, Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard, Saka, Madueke, Gyökeres

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in each of the last six Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league games against Liverpool.

Six of Liverpool’s last seven Premier League matches have produced at least four goals.

Prediction

Both sides have started brightly, but their vulnerabilities remain — Liverpool’s shaky defence and Arsenal’s injury-hit attack. Even so, both attacking lines have the quality to break through. With high-scoring head-to-heads a regular feature, backing both teams to score at odds of 1.65 looks a logical play.