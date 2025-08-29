Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 3 will take place on Sunday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest hosts West Ham. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest have made a confident start to the new season under Nuno Espírito Santo, collecting 4 points from their first two games. The team has shown a balanced approach: the attacking line is creating chances, while the midfield is reliably maintaining the tempo. However, there are still questions at the back — Forest have conceded in each of their last ten Premier League matches.

At home, Forest have been inconsistent: just one win in their last five matches at the City Ground. Despite their high position in the table, the team is still far from their best, especially when it comes to converting chances. Nevertheless, facing a weakened opponent is a great opportunity to extend their unbeaten run.

West Ham’s start to the season has been a disaster: two defeats with a combined score of 1-8 speak for themselves. Graham Potter, it seems, hasn’t found the right approach with the players, and the defence is suffering most, conceding an average of four goals per game. Even the usually strong midfield looks uninspired and is struggling to transition from defence to attack.

The Hammers’ attack, however, isn’t completely toothless — they scored against Chelsea and created chances against Sunderland. But without a solid defensive foundation, the team is unlikely to pick up points. Against Nottingham, who regularly score at home, West Ham will have a tough time, especially considering their current morale and injury issues.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest : Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood West Ham: Hermansen, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Aguerd, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Füllkrug

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams scored in 5 of Forest’s last 6 Premier League matches.

West Ham have conceded 8 goals in two rounds — the worst start in the club’s Premier League history.

At least 3 goals were scored in four of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Prediction

Both sides are playing high-scoring football and struggling defensively. Forest are consistently finding the net but rarely keep a clean sheet, while West Ham are forced to push forward in search of redemption. I expect an open game with goals at both ends, and my tip here is "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 2.00.