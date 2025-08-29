Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.59 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the third round of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, where Brighton will host one of the tournament's perennial favorites — Manchester City. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Fabian Hürzeler’s side wrapped up last season on a positive note, but the new campaign has started with some worrying signs. A home draw against Fulham and an away loss to Everton suggest the club will need time to hit their stride. Squad losses and defensive instability make the Seagulls’ game harder to predict.

Nevertheless, Brighton look confident at home — they are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches on their own turf. Despite injuries to the likes of Solly March and Enciso, the team remains a threat up front. Particularly notable is Yankuba Minteh, who has the ability to break down even the strongest defenses.

The Citizens began the season by thrashing Wolverhampton, but reality hit hard in the next round — a loss to Tottenham at the Etihad ended their unbeaten streak. Pep Guardiola’s men looked powerful in attack but failed to find the net despite dominating the stats. This points to issues with finishing, perhaps a sign of fatigue after a grueling previous season.

City’s lineup has undergone significant changes: Kovacic, Gvardiol, and Savinho are sidelined with injuries, so the main attacking responsibility once again falls on Erling Haaland’s shoulders. The team plays pragmatically away from home, having kept a clean sheet in their last five Premier League away games. This makes them favorites, but that status won’t guarantee an easy ride against a sturdy Brighton side.

Probable lineups

Brighton : Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Keijper, Mitoma, Baleba, Wieffer, O’Riley, Ayari, Minteh, Welbeck

: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Keijper, Mitoma, Baleba, Wieffer, O’Riley, Ayari, Minteh, Welbeck Manchester City: Trafford, Lewis, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Marmoush, Bobb, Cherki, Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

Brighton have conceded in eight consecutive home Premier League matches.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in five straight away matches.

In the last nine head-to-head meetings, both teams have scored at least twice per game.

Prediction

Both teams will be fully focused — Brighton are strong at home, while City are motivated to get back to winning ways. Yet both have issues in defense, and the head-to-head stats clearly point to an open, high-scoring encounter. Our bet for the match: Both teams to score, at odds of 1.59.