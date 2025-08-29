Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s second round will take place on Sunday at the Olimpico in Rome, where Lazio will host Verona. I'm suggesting a bet on the total goals for this clash, considering both teams’ stats and current form.

Match preview

Lazio’s season got off to a rocky start—Maurizio Sarri’s side lost away to Como (0-2), marking their second consecutive Serie A defeat. Even more concerning is the fact that the Romans failed to score in both matches. Defensive issues are also evident: Lazio have now conceded in four straight games. However, at home they tend to be more organized, often focusing on control and generally scoring sparingly.

On their own turf, Lazio regularly produce restrained football: six draws in their last seven matches in Rome, with most featuring goals from both sides. Notably, 1–2 goals are usually scored, and emphatic wins are rare. This sluggish start should prompt Sarri to make adjustments, but a goal-fest is unlikely in the upcoming encounter.

Verona kicked off with a draw against Udinese (1-1), extending their unbeaten run to four matches. Paolo Zanetti’s team is well-structured, especially on the road, yet they still struggle to keep clean sheets—having conceded in each of their last seven games. Despite strengthening the squad, their attack still lacks sharpness.

Verona's away stats point to a pragmatic approach: only one defeat by more than one goal in their last ten away games. High-scoring matches are rare—no more than two goals in 10 of the last 11, and they've only scored more than once in a single game over that span. This caution hints strongly at a low-scoring scenario.

Probable lineups

Lazio : Provedel, Lazzari, Gila, Nielsen, Tavares, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Cancelleri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

: Provedel, Lazzari, Gila, Nielsen, Tavares, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Cancelleri, Castellanos, Zaccagni Verona: Montipò, Nunez, Frese, Nelsson, Bradaric, Serdar, Berned, Niasse, Cham, Sarr, Giovane

Match facts and H2H

Lazio have drawn 6 of their last 7 home matches in Serie A.

In 10 of Verona’s last 11 away games, no more than two goals were scored.

In 13 of Lazio’s last 17 home Serie A matches, they have not conceded more than one goal.

Prediction

Both teams are far from their attacking best and prefer a cautious style of play. Given Verona’s disciplined away performances and Lazio’s patchy form, don’t expect a high-scoring match. Our bet: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.