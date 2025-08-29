RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lazio vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025

Lazio vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lazio vs Verona prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Lazio
Lazio Lazio Schedule Lazio News Lazio Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
31 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Verona
Verona Verona Schedule Verona News Verona Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s second round will take place on Sunday at the Olimpico in Rome, where Lazio will host Verona. I'm suggesting a bet on the total goals for this clash, considering both teams’ stats and current form.

Match preview

Lazio’s season got off to a rocky start—Maurizio Sarri’s side lost away to Como (0-2), marking their second consecutive Serie A defeat. Even more concerning is the fact that the Romans failed to score in both matches. Defensive issues are also evident: Lazio have now conceded in four straight games. However, at home they tend to be more organized, often focusing on control and generally scoring sparingly.

On their own turf, Lazio regularly produce restrained football: six draws in their last seven matches in Rome, with most featuring goals from both sides. Notably, 1–2 goals are usually scored, and emphatic wins are rare. This sluggish start should prompt Sarri to make adjustments, but a goal-fest is unlikely in the upcoming encounter.

Verona kicked off with a draw against Udinese (1-1), extending their unbeaten run to four matches. Paolo Zanetti’s team is well-structured, especially on the road, yet they still struggle to keep clean sheets—having conceded in each of their last seven games. Despite strengthening the squad, their attack still lacks sharpness.

Verona's away stats point to a pragmatic approach: only one defeat by more than one goal in their last ten away games. High-scoring matches are rare—no more than two goals in 10 of the last 11, and they've only scored more than once in a single game over that span. This caution hints strongly at a low-scoring scenario.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Provedel, Lazzari, Gila, Nielsen, Tavares, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Cancelleri, Castellanos, Zaccagni
  • Verona: Montipò, Nunez, Frese, Nelsson, Bradaric, Serdar, Berned, Niasse, Cham, Sarr, Giovane

Match facts and H2H

  • Lazio have drawn 6 of their last 7 home matches in Serie A.
  • In 10 of Verona’s last 11 away games, no more than two goals were scored.
  • In 13 of Lazio’s last 17 home Serie A matches, they have not conceded more than one goal.

Prediction

Both teams are far from their attacking best and prefer a cautious style of play. Given Verona’s disciplined away performances and Lazio’s patchy form, don’t expect a high-scoring match. Our bet: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Recommended Melbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and bets - August 30, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.87 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Italy vs Germany prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 30 aug 2025, 06:00 Italy vs Germany: prediction and betting tips for the match on August 30, 2025 Italy Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Recommended 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Lorient vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 30 aug 2025, 11:00 Lorient vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Lorient Odds: 1.74 Lille Bet now Mostbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Will Kaizer Chiefs extend their unbeaten run? Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.8 Kaizer Chiefs Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores