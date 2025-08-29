Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.79 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s second round will take place on Sunday at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, where the local side Inter will take on Udinese. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, factoring in both teams’ statistics and motivation.

Match preview

Inter kicked off the season with a resounding home win over Torino (5-0), showing clinical finishing but not an exceptionally high attacking output statistically (xG — 1.59). Cristian Chivu’s team displays a solid balance between attack and defense: in 4 of their last 5 Serie A matches, the Nerazzurri won without conceding. However, over a longer stretch, the Milan side rarely clears high goal totals—scoring more than two goals in just 4 of their last 12 matches.

On home turf, Inter remain a formidable force: 8 wins in their last 10 home league games, and in 5 of the last 7, they’ve scored at least twice. However, their attacking consistency is offset by frequent defensive lapses—conceding in 5 of those 7 matches at San Siro. During the offseason, the club lost midfielder Kristjan Asllani, but retains a fearsome attacking line led by Martinez and Thuram.

Udinese opened their campaign with a draw against Verona (1-1), extending a poor Serie A run: just one win in their last 12 matches. Kosta Runjaić’s side are searching for attacking fluency but lack stability—scoring in just one of their last two games and still struggling to organize their offense.

At the same time, their defense is well-drilled: Udinese haven’t conceded more than two goals in any of their last eight away matches, including games against top clubs like Juventus, Inter, Napoli, and Lazio. The addition of striker Adam Buksa could be a long-term asset, but in the short term, the club is unlikely to abandon its cautious tactical approach.

Probable lineups

Inter : Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram Udinese: Sava, Kristensen, Solé, Bertola, Ehizibue, Lovrić, Karlström, Atta, Zemura, Bravo, Davis

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter have won 8 of their last 10 home matches in Serie A.

Udinese have not conceded more than two goals in any of their last 8 away games.

In 6 of Udinese’s last 8 away games, no more than two goals were scored in total.

Prediction

Despite a strong start to the season, Inter haven’t been prolific over longer stretches. Udinese are adept at playing defensively, especially away from home. Therefore, the optimal bet looks to be “Total under 3.0” at odds of 1.79.