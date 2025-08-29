Prediction on game Torino wont lose Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the Italian championship will take place on Sunday at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, where the local side Torino will host Fiorentina. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Torino had a disastrous start to the season, suffering a crushing defeat against Inter (0-5). The team has now lost four Serie A games in a row and has failed to score in all of them. However, they traditionally look more composed at home, so there’s every reason to expect a reaction after their first-round setback.

All eyes ahead of this round are on the transfer of midfielder Kristjan Asllani, who could add some sharpness in the center of the park. On their own turf, Torino have lost only twice in their last 11 league matches, with defeats coming only against last season’s top five sides—Inter and Roma. Given this, the hosts have every chance of at least avoiding defeat.

Fiorentina kicked off with a draw against Cagliari (1-1), letting the win slip away late on. Stefano Pioli’s team has shown decent form, avoiding defeat in nine of their last 11 Serie A outings. However, defensive issues persist—the Viola have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven straight matches. Their 3-2 win over Ukrainian side Polissya in the Conference League is a case in point.

Before the second round, Fiorentina bolstered their attack with the signing of Roberto Piccoli. Still, their away form remains a weakness: the team has won just 2 of their last 9 matches on the road. The Florence side also struggle in Turin, failing to win at Torino’s ground in 6 of their last 7 visits.

Probable lineups

Torino : Israel, Lazaro, Coco, Mazina, Biraghi, Gineitis, Casadei, Vlasic, Ilkhan, Ngonge, Simeone

: Israel, Lazaro, Coco, Mazina, Biraghi, Gineitis, Casadei, Vlasic, Ilkhan, Ngonge, Simeone Fiorentina: De Gea, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Fagioli, N'Dour, Zomm, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean

Match facts and head-to-head

Fiorentina have failed to win in 6 of their last 7 visits to Torino’s stadium.

Exactly 2 goals have been scored in 8 of Torino’s last 10 home league matches.

Both teams have conceded in 100% of their matches this season.

Prediction

After a disastrous start, Torino will be highly motivated to bounce back in front of their home fans. Given the hosts’ strong home record and Fiorentina’s inconsistent away form, a bet on “1X”—“Torino win or draw” at odds of 1.62 looks justified.