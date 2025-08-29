RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ismaily vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Ismaily vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ismaily SC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ismaily SC
30 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Ghazl Al Mahalla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 5th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, where local side Ismaily will host Ghazl El Mahalla. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Ismaily continue to struggle up front at the start of the season, having scored just once in four rounds. Nevertheless, the team has shown fairly solid defensive play, conceding only twice. Their confidence at the back was especially evident in their last Premier League outing, where Ismaily clinched a 1-0 away win over Tala'ea El Gaish.

The team aims to stay compact, focusing on wing play and quick transitions into attack, but converting chances remains an issue. The coaching staff's main hope is to maintain defensive density and snatch a narrow home advantage. So far, Ismaily have yet to record a home win this season.

Ghazl El Mahalla have started the campaign with four consecutive draws—interestingly, all ending 0-0. On one hand, this speaks to their strong defensive organization, but on the other, their attack has been completely ineffective.

Despite their lack of goals, Ghazl have dealt confidently with threats at their own end. Away from home, however, the team shows little desire to take risks going forward, preferring to keep the game under control. In this matchup, the strategy will likely again be to keep things tight, especially against an opponent with a similar style.

Probable lineups

  • Ismaily: Gamal, Mohamed A., Nasr, Desouki, Hamdi, Bayoumi, Makhlouf, El-Sai, Sobhi, Willumsson, Magdy, Farag
  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Samir, Al-Aash, Fattallah, Samir, Adel, Mkami, Gaber, El-Nadri, Yehia, Orok, El-Sheikh

Match facts and head-to-head

  • All four of Ghazl El Mahalla's matches this season have ended in 0-0 draws.
  • Ismaily have failed to score in three of their four league games so far.
  • No more than two goals have been scored in the last four head-to-head league meetings between these sides.

Prediction

Both teams display similar defensive-minded approaches and almost no attacking edge. Given their current form and statistics, the logical pick is "under 2.0 total goals" at odds of 1.55. Expect a tight, cagey match, with a goalless draw once again a real possibility.

Comments
