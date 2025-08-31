RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Here we go! Jeydi Kanwo joins Crystal Palace!

Here we go! Jeydi Kanwo joins Crystal Palace!

Young French defender to continue his career in England
Transfer news Today, 04:48
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Jaydee Canvot boursorama.com

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Toulouse for the transfer of promising young centre-back Jeydi Kanwo!

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, English side Crystal Palace will soon officially announce the signing of the young defender. The 19-year-old centre-back is set to join from Toulouse for a fee of €27 million.

Worth noting: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

Last season, Kanwo featured in 25 matches for his club but did not contribute with any goals or assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €4 million.

See also: Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Related Team News
Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse Football news Yesterday, 15:37 Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse
Transfer close? Crystal Palace agree deal for Guehi's replacement Football news 29 aug 2025, 14:40 Transfer close? Crystal Palace agree deal for Guehi's replacement
Crystal Palace will get off lightly for banner incident in match against Nottingham Forest Football news 29 aug 2025, 10:49 Crystal Palace will get off lightly for banner incident in match against Nottingham Forest
Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:49 Gallagher shows no desire to return to England
Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace Football news 26 aug 2025, 15:47 Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace
Man City could help unlock Liverpool's Guehi signing! How is this possible? Football news 26 aug 2025, 09:44 Man City could help unlock Liverpool's Guehi signing! How is this possible?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores