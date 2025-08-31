Here we go! Jeydi Kanwo joins Crystal Palace!

Young French defender to continue his career in England

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Toulouse for the transfer of promising young centre-back Jeydi Kanwo!



Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, English side Crystal Palace will soon officially announce the signing of the young defender. The 19-year-old centre-back is set to join from Toulouse for a fee of €27 million.



Last season, Kanwo featured in 25 matches for his club but did not contribute with any goals or assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €4 million.



