Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace

Recently, Arsenal managed to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace and Eberechi Eze for a transfer, and now the Eagles have found a replacement for their former talisman.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark "here we go" regarding the move of Villarreal's Yeremy Pino to Crystal Palace. A verbal agreement between the parties has already been reached. The Eagles will pay €30 million plus add-ons for the Spanish midfielder. As for the player himself, he will receive a long-term contract and was keen on making this move.

We also reported that Crystal Palace are considering signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was previously targeted by Tottenham. However, there are disagreements over how the transfer should be structured.

Reminder: 30-year-old Manchester City and Switzerland centre-back Manuel Akanji could soon join Crystal Palace.