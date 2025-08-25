RU RU ES ES FR FR
High-profile transfer. Crystal Palace targets Atlético Madrid player

They'll have to open their wallet.
Today, 11:27
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace secured a positive balance of €67 million, giving the Eagles the freedom to make a blockbuster signing without worrying about financial fair play. And such a move is already on the horizon.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Crystal Palace is considering signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was previously targeted by Tottenham. However, there are differences in opinion regarding how the deal should be structured.

Crystal Palace is looking to bring in the former Chelsea midfielder on loan, while Atlético is ready to part ways with him permanently. Moreover, the Spanish club is seeking a fee higher than the €42 million they paid Chelsea. So landing him won't come cheap.

Reminder: Gallagher is eager for regular minutes, as his playing time will determine whether he features for England at the upcoming World Cup.

