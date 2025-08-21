RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham quickly found a replacement for Eze. Will they be able to secure the deal?

There won't be a shortage of obstacles.
Today, 08:29
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
At the last moment, Arsenal snatched Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze right from under Tottenham’s nose, forcing Spurs to look for alternative options. And it seems North London already has some in mind.

Details: According to The Independent, Thomas Frank has set his sights on Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher. However, after a thorough assessment of the Colchoneros’ player, it became clear that his wage demands are too steep for Spurs. On top of that, Atlético’s firm negotiating stance could prove to be a major stumbling block.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Arsenal had reached a fundamental agreement with Crystal Palace regarding Eberechi Eze’s transfer. The deal is set at £68 million, with the club also agreeing on personal terms with the player.

