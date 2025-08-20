Arsenal is eager to bolster their attacking line and has managed to strike a deal with Crystal Palace for the transfer of their key player.

Details: According to David Ornstein, the Gunners have reached a fundamental agreement with the Eagles regarding the transfer of Eberechi Eze. The transfer fee will be £68 million. Additionally, the club has agreed on personal terms with the player himself.

On Thursday, August 21, Arsenal will play a UEFA Conference League qualifier, and on Friday, August 22, Eze is scheduled to undergo a medical examination.

It's also been reported that Havertz will be sidelined for a while due to a knee injury. The extent and recovery timeline of the injury are yet to be assessed, but it is known that the German did not participate in Arsenal’s training session this morning.

Reminder: Arsenal has finished as Premier League runners-up for the past three seasons, which has drawn some mockery from rival fans. However, Gunners defender William Saliba is determined to put an end to that.